Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 2024-05-31

June 10, 2024                               

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital 

Total number of voting rights
May 31, 20248.937.085 

Gross total voting rights:
15.432.705
Net* total voting rights:
15.375.594

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 31052024 UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 31052024