Flokita Team is proud to present: Flokita Swap

Los Angeles, CA, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miss Flokita First Major Female Dog Coin, build a globally recognised meme token and community movement on the Binance Smart Chain & Solana. Being only a ‘meme token’ is no longer good enough to succeed, you need to go the extra mile, and further.



The Flokita memecoin ecosystem has been awash with updates and developments,



Flokita has launched its Decentralized Exchange, Allowing degens around the globe to easily swap anything on Binance Smart Chain.



Flokita Swap is a decentralized finance liquidity pool platform, a further and improved evolution of PancakeSwap.



No region restrictions/Sanctions are applied. Feel free to swap any token on BSC using our Swap or Add Liquidity.



More added features coming to our swap stay up to date!



SOLANA swap being added with new staking pools and a bridge so you can bridge assets from multiple chains to and from SOLANA!





FLOKITA Swap features (SOL+ETH)



1.) Swapping tokens on BSC

2.) Using our farms and earning tokens for different projects, that includes LP farming, staking tokens and much more!

3.) The most exciting thing about our swap which is our Bridge + Swap.



That’s right you will be able to swap tokens on ETH+SOL with FlokitaSwap!



About Miss Flokita:



The girlfriend of Legendary meme dog of FLOKI! A very experienced team who have worked with multi million dollar Mcap projects (BSC FLOKITA 299x ATH). Focused in trending Dexview, Dextools, Ave, T1 KOLs, Twitter KOLs and huge billboard campaigns. CEX Listing Confirmed!





$FLOKITA SOL team have given you a wide variety of social platforms that you can engage with and communicate with other people in the project. Right there you can contact the team and ask them anything you feel like it! I have done it myself and they are flawless in their response.



Let your imagination run wild, and let's make the internet buzz with #FLOKITASOL humor. Ready, set, meme!





You know how every one of these dog tokens have grown parabolically?



Well… don't miss out on Miss Flokita and take this chance to be early for once!



— DOGE needs a Wifey and BabyDoge a mommy with the same value —



