London Research & Pharmaceuticals (LRP) Presents the Advancement of LRP-661, Their Lead Drug Candidate, at the Seventeenth Eilat Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices (EILAT XVII) Conference in Madrid, Spain, 5-8 May 2024

LONDON, Ontario, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London Research & Pharmaceuticals presented notable pre-clinical data about its lead compound, LRP-661, also known as Cannabidiol Sulphate (CBDS), at the Seventeenth Eilat Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices (EILAT XVII) conference in Madrid, Spain, May 5th to May 8th, 2024.



LRP-661’s data highlights its superior safety, efficacy, bioavailability, and PK in multiple species. Furthermore, LRP-661’s oral formulation ability compared to cannabidiol, marks a significant advancement in the field of epilepsy treatment. Notably, the compound demonstrates exceptional efficacy in PTZ fully kindled mice, Maximal Electroshock Seizure (MES), MES Threshold, and pentylenetetrazol (PTZ)–induced seizure data.

When compared against the currently available oral solution of cannabidiol in a sesame oil suspension, LRP-661 exhibits a markedly improved safety profile, including enhanced gastrointestinal tolerability, absence of liver and renal toxicity, and a predictably low likelihood of drug-drug interactions.

The presentation of this data at the prestigious EILAT XVII conference on May 7th, 2024, garnered high praise from the conference organizer and Chair, Dr. Meir Bialer, affirming the significance of LRP-661's advancements in the treatment landscape.

In addition, LRP is also actively preparing orphan drug applications for both Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, recognizing the urgent need for innovative therapies in these rare and debilitating conditions. This designation not only streamlines the development and approval process but also provides vital incentives for investment and innovation, ultimately accelerating the availability of life-changing therapies for those who need them most.

LRP plans to release very compelling efficacy data in a Dravet syndrome model, further solidifying its commitment to addressing the unique needs of patients suffering from this challenging disorder.

About LRP-661 (CBD Sulphate): LRP-661 is the lead compound in London Research & Pharmaceuticals’ portfolio. It represents an orally available, semi-synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), with predictable dosing and formulation offering promising prospects for epilepsy treatment. With the only currently available prescription formulation of cannabidiol being a sesame oil suspension marketed as Epidiolex® (a registered trademark of Jazz Pharma), which achieved sales of $845 million in 2023, LRP-661 may emerge as a potential disrupter in the field of epilepsy therapeutics.

About London Research & Pharmaceuticals: London Research & Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to synthesizing highly druggable formulations of existing compounds, with a focus on addressing unmet medical needs. In addition to LRP-661, the company has generated preclinical data on various compounds targeting a spectrum of diseases, including inflammation, infectious diseases, oncology, and psychiatric disorders. London Research & Pharmaceuticals remains open to partnership discussions for its proprietary compounds as it continues to drive innovation in drug discovery and development.