Array Technologies Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or the “Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Wood, will be stepping down from his position at the end of the second quarter to pursue other business interests.

“On behalf of Array Technologies, I want to thank Kurt for his impact on the Company during his tenure. Kurt came into Array and he continued to improve the Company’s finance organization in terms of people, process, and systems,” said Array Technologies’ Chief Executive Officer, Kevin G. Hostetler. “As a company, this resulted in improvement to Array’s control framework, an acceleration of the monthly close process, and increased structure and rigor around the cash collection processes. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Wood commented, “I’m proud to have been a part of Array and the contributions I was able to make while I was at the Company. I remain confident in the caliber and strength of the global finance team. Array is well positioned to continue providing reliable and innovative solar tracking solutions that will move the industry forward.”

The Company has commenced a formal search for a new chief financial officer and Kurt will stay on as a consultant through the end of the third quarter (September 30, 2024) to support the transition period.