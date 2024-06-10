Sight Sciences Announces the Release of its First Sustainability Report

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (“Sight Sciences,” or the “Company”), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies that elevate the standard of care, announced today that it has published its first Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s sustainability activities, performance, and results from the last three years.



“We are proud to issue our first annual Sustainability Report, showing our commitment to corporate sustainability initiatives and enhanced disclosures,” stated Paul Badawi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. He continued, “While we are still early in our sustainability journey, we believe it is important to embrace sustainable, responsible business practices as we deliver on our mission to develop transformative, interventional technologies that allow eyecare providers to procedurally elevate the standards of care – empowering people to keep seeing.”

The Sustainability Report includes:

Environmental Initiatives: Details of Sight Sciences’ efforts to reduce its environmental footprint through energy efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainable practices, including reporting on our supplier standards and ethical research and development measures.

Social Responsibility: Insights into Sight Sciences’ initiatives to support community engagement, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and employee well-being, including reporting on employee diversity and equity measures, health and safety measures, and voluntary employee turnover.

Governance Practices: Disclosure of Sight Sciences’ governance framework, ethical standards, and commitment to transparency and accountability, including reporting on information security breaches.

Key Highlights from the Sustainability Report:

From 2021 through 2023, we supported 25 indigent care programs in over 10 countries.

As of December 31, 2023, we employed 214 people worldwide, with nearly 50% of our workforce comprised of women.

In 2023, we launched a Women in Leadership initiative to encourage, support, and empower women to take on leadership roles.

As of December 31, 2023, four of our eight board members are women, and we are committed to having no less than 40% female representation on the board.

We have adopted a Stock Ownership Policy applicable to our executive officers and non-employee directors that is intended to align the interests of our executive officers and directors with those of our stockholders.

To reduce our impact on the environment, in the first quarter of 2023 we reduced our use of weekly air freight shipments and consolidated shipping to fewer monthly or bimonthly shipments using sea freight.

For additional information and highlights, please see the full Sustainability Report, which can be found here. All Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) practices are overseen by the Company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance committee.

