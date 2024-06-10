OnEquity Expands Global Investor Support with Multilingual Services

Mahé, Seychelles, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnEquity, a leading broker-dealer, announces the expansion of its investor support services with the launch of multilingual support available 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. This initiative underscores OnEquity's dedication to providing a seamless and inclusive experience for investors worldwide.

Our Multilingual Support Features:



Dedicated Team: Experienced professionals are available 24/5 to answer investor inquiries and provide support in multiple languages, with a focus on Portuguese (PT), Spanish (ES), and Arabic (AR).

Website Translation: OnEquity's website is being translated into the prioritized languages mentioned above, with plans to include French, German, Japanese, and more in the future. This ensures investors can access all platform features and information in their preferred language.

Global Offices: OnEquity's offices worldwide provide local support and expertise, ensuring investors receive assistance regardless of their location.

Always Available: Our customer service team is accessible through various contact methods at any time. We are here to help with account selection, opening accounts, and any other issues.

Innovation and Quality: We continually innovate and maintain high-quality service to stay at the forefront of the market. Our priority is to offer high-performance tools and exceptional support to ensure your success.

Making Investing Accessible to All

By breaking down language barriers, OnEquity is opening the door for a wider range of investors to participate in the global financial markets. This aligns with the company's mission to democratize access to investment opportunities and empower individuals to achieve their financial goals.

Join the OnEquity Community

At OnEquity, we are dedicated to the success of our traders. We invite you to join our dynamic community and experience the difference OnEquity can make in your trading journey. Benefit from our advanced platform, comprehensive educational resources, and exceptional customer support.

Our state-of-the-art technological infrastructure is designed to facilitate seamless trading experiences, with real-time data, fast execution speeds, and comprehensive risk management tools. Visit our new website for more information and begin your journey to financial success today: [https://onequity.com/]

About OnEquity

OnEquity is a licensed and regulated liquidity solutions provider, offering retail and institutional traders access to a wide range of trading instruments in the global financial markets. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, OnEquity ensures a safe, transparent, and trustworthy trading environment for its clients.

Onequity

Mahé, Seychelles

For more information contact: support@onequity.com

Disclaimer: The content of this press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any cryptocurrency by news distributor. The content should not be relied upon for making any investment or trading decisions. We the distribution company, its employees, and its affiliates are not registered investment advisors. You need to consult Onequity for material, and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to its accuracy, timeliness, or completeness. Any reliance on the information is at your own risk. Please consult your professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.