Inception Growth Acquisition Limited Announces Extension of Business Combination Period and Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Business Combination Period

New York, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: IGTA, the “Company”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that at its annual meeting of stockholders on June 4, 2024 (the “Meeting”), the Company’s stockholders voted in favor of, among others, the proposals to amend (i) its amended and restated certificate of incorporation; and (ii) the investment management trust agreement with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, giving the Company the right to extend the date on which to commence liquidating the trust account established in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (the “Trust Account”) by six (6) times for an additional one (1) month each time from June 13, 2024 to December 13, 2024 by depositing into the trust account the lesser of (i) $50,000 and (ii) an aggregate amount equal to $0.04 multiplied by the number of common stock issued in the Company’s initial public offering that has not been redeemed for each one-month extension. On June 6, 2024, the Company deposited $50,000 into the Trust Account in order to extend the period of time the Company has to complete a business combination for an additional one (1) month period, from June 13, 2024 to July 13, 2024. The purpose of the extension is to provide additional time for the Company to complete a business combination.

