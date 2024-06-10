The Portnoy Law Firm Announces Investigation of Veradigm Inc. (OTCMKTS: MDRX)

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses.



LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Veradigm Inc. (“Veradigm” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: MDRX).

Veradigm (formerly Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.) is a healthcare technology company that offers electronic health records, financial management, population health management, and consumer solutions to over 300,000 U.S. healthcare providers.

If you purchased Veradigm shares prior to 2022 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-682-9993 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, and/or grossly mismanaged the company.

Veradigm investors that are still holding their shares are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising