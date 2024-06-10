Empower Healthcare Solutions and DispatchHealth® collaborate to bring in-home urgent medical care to Central Arkansas

Little Rock, Ark., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Healthcare Solutions, a leading health-coverage and managed-care company, and DispatchHealth®, the nation's first comprehensive in-home medical care provider, have joined forces to offer Empower members a groundbreaking option for receiving urgent medical care in the comfort of their own homes. This collaboration aims to enhance healthcare accessibility and reduce the overall cost of care for members in Central Arkansas.

DispatchHealth®, an in-network provider for Empower Healthcare Solutions, specializes in delivering urgent medical care directly to Empower members' doorsteps. With operating hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 365 days a year, including weekends and holidays, DispatchHealth® ensures that members in Central Arkansas can receive prompt medical attention whenever they need it.

To schedule an appointment, Empower members in Central Arkansas can simply call 501-260-7213. The process is straightforward: after answering a few questions about their condition, patients can rest assured that DispatchHealth's professional care team will determine if it is safe to treat them at home. With an emergency medicine doctor available at all times, patients can trust that they are in capable hands.

DispatchHealth® is equipped to handle 95 percent of the most common emergency room diagnoses in the comfort of patients' homes. From urinary tract infections and respiratory infections to pneumonia, COPD exacerbation, and COVID-19 symptoms, DispatchHealth's comprehensive care covers a wide range of medical conditions.

It is important to note that DispatchHealth® is not intended for life-threatening emergencies and does not replace primary care providers. In such cases, individuals should call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.

By bringing the power of the hospital to the comfort of home, DispatchHealth® revolutionizes the way healthcare is delivered. With services that include same-day, urgent medical care, hospital alternative care, and recovery care, DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and hospitalist medicine trained care teams are equipped with the necessary tools to treat injuries and illnesses of varying complexity. The company's partnership with major insurance companies, primary care providers, and specialty care providers further ensures seamless and efficient in-home care.

Empower, a health-coverage and managed-care company, serves Arkansas Medicaid clients with complex behavioral health and/or developmental or intellectual disabilities. Founded in 2018, Empower is the largest of four Provider Arkansas-led Shared Saving Entities (PASSE) in Arkansas. Empower is committed to helping members live fuller, healthier lives at home in their communities.

DispatchHealth® brings comprehensive and trusted medical care directly to patients' homes, offering same-day, urgent medical care, hospital alternative care, and recovery care. With a focus on reducing unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays, and readmissions, DispatchHealth collaborates closely with primary care providers, specialty care providers, EMS, health systems, senior living facilities, and employers. Since its inception, DispatchHealth has treated over one million patients across more than 30 states, resulting in significant cost savings and high patient satisfaction rates. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

