CAPREIT Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) (“CAPREIT”) announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held today (the “Meeting”), each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 11, 2024 (the “Circular”) were passed by a vote held by ballot.
A total of 113,635,302 units and special voting units of CAPREIT (collectively, “Units”), in the aggregate, representing 67.34% of CAPREIT’s issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:
Election of Trustees:
All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.
|Nominee
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Lori-Ann Beausoleil
|113,088,338
|99.88%
|134,023
|0.12%
|Harold Burke
|108,252,084
|95.61%
|4,970,277
|4.39%
|Gina Parvaneh Cody
|108,166,422
|95.53%
|5,055,939
|4.47%
|Mark Kenney
|108,824,589
|96.12%
|4,397,572
|3.88%
|Gervais Levasseur
|111,059,130
|98.09%
|2,163,231
|1.91%
|Ken Silver
|111,131,246
|98.15%
|2,091,115
|1.85%
|Jennifer Stoddart
|110,452,677
|97.55%
|2,769,684
|2.45%
|Elaine Todres
|107,860,437
|95.26%
|5,361,924
|4.74%
|René Tremblay
|111,060,459
|98.09%
|2,161,902
|1.91%
Appointment of Auditors
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants
|113,431,197
|99.82%
|206,850
|0.18%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT’s approach to executive compensation was approved.
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Against
|% Votes
Against
|105,216,982
|92.93%
|8,005,379
|7.07%
About CAPREIT
CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2024, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,200 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.7 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
For more information, please contact:
|CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404
|CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009
|CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544