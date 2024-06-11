Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation Announces that It Will Adjourn the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination with Thunder Power Holdings Limited to June 17, 2024

Special meeting of Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation stockholders to be adjourned until June 17, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time

Wilmington, DE, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: FLFV), a special purpose acquisition company (“FLFV”), today announced that it will adjourn its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) scheduled to be held on June 11, 2024 at 9:00 am Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be adjourned to June 17, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (the “New Meeting Date”). As previously announced, the Special Meeting will occur virtually via teleconference with the same access information at: +1 813-308-9980 (access code: 173547).

As a result of the adjournment, FLFV’s public stockholders will have until June 13, 2024 (two business days prior to the New Meeting Date) to exercise their redemption rights. The Special Meeting is being held to vote on the proposals described in the prospectus/proxy statement filed by FLFV with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (File No. 333-275933) on May 16, 2024, including approval of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of October 26, 2023, as amended from time to time, by and among FLFV, Feutune Light Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of FLFV (“Merger Sub”), and Thunder Power Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands company (“Thunder Power”), pursuant to which Thunder Power will merge with and into Merger Sub, with Merger Sub surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of FLFV.

Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxies or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Stockholders who held FLFV’s Class A common stock as of the record date of April 22, 2024 can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares. Stockholders who wish to withdraw their previously submitted redemption request may do so prior to the rescheduled meeting by requesting that the transfer agent return such shares prior to the Special Meeting.

If you have any questions concerning the Special Meeting (including accessing the meeting by virtual means) or need help voting your shares at the Special Meeting, please contact Advantage Proxy, Inc at (877) 870-8565 or ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

About Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company is prohibited from undertaking initial business combination with any entity that is based in or have the majority of its operations in China (including Hong Kong and Macau).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, risks and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the prospectus filed on June 17, 2022 relating to Company’s initial public offering, the annual report of the Company on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023, filed on March 6, 2024, and in the S-4, and other documents that the parties may file or furnish with the SEC, which you are encouraged to read. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact Information:

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation

Yuanmei Ma

Chief Financial Officer

221 W 9th St #848

Wilmington, Delaware

(909)-214-2482