Nykode Therapeutics Announces mRNA-LNP Cancer Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Efficacy

OSLO, Norway, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nykode Therapeutics ASA (OSE: NYKD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies, today announced updates on its mRNA platform at the Cancer Immunotherapy meeting in Boston. The company highlighted the significant advantages of its innovative APC-targeted neoantigen vaccine, delivered in a mRNA-lipid nanoparticle (LNP) format.



This latest study demonstrated that the APC-targeted vaccine consistently achieved a broader and more robust immune response across doses compared to an untargeted neoantigen vaccine. It also provided superior tumor control and resulted in dramatically improved survival rates in a mouse model of colorectal cancer.

Chief Scientific Officer, Agnete Fredriksen, commented on the findings, "Our latest data not only emphasize the effectiveness of the APC-targeted approach but also confirm our platform's potential across modalities to significantly advance the treatment landscape for cancer. The strong data demonstrating Nykode’s potential to improve mRNA vaccines underscore our commitment to leading the way in next-generation immunotherapies."

Nykode presented a poster detailing these findings at the meeting, with further information available on the Nykode website: https://nykode.com/research-and-development/scientific-papers-and-presentations.

Nykode remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cancer treatment and improving patient outcomes through innovative research and development.





About Nykode Therapeutics

Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies with a focus on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nykode’s modular vaccine technology specifically targets antigens to antigen presenting cells (APC), employed with their cancer vaccines to induce a broad, strong and long-lasting antigen specific immune response, which correlates with clinical responses in cancer patients.

Nykode’s lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of HPV16 induced malignancies, which demonstrated favorable safety and efficacy results from its Phase 2 trial for the treatment of cervical cancer. VB10.16 is being expanded into multiple trials for treatment of head and neck cancer and cervical cancer, including the potential registrational trial of VB10.16 in HPV16-positive cervical cancer. VB10.NEO, an individualized cancer neoantigen vaccine, is exclusively out-licensed to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

The Company’s partnerships include Genentech within oncology, and a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron in oncology and infectious diseases.

Nykode is also utilizing its APC-targeted technology to create an inverse vaccine platform for the potential use in autoimmune disorders, organ transplant rejections, anti-drug antibody reactions and allergy.

Nykode Therapeutics’ shares are traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: NYKD). Further information about Nykode Therapeutics can be found at http://www.nykode.com.





Forward-looking statements for Nykode Therapeutics

This announcement and any materials distributed in connection with this announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Contact for Nykode Therapeutics ASA:

Alexandra Deschner, Head of IR

Nykode Therapeutics ASA

IR@nykode.com





Oslo Science Park

Gaustadalléen 21

N-0349 Oslo, Norway