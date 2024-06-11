ArcelorMittal Announces Pricing of Bond Issue

11 June 2024, 08:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’ or ‘the Issuer’) priced yesterday an offering of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% notes due 17 June 2034 and US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.35% notes due 17 June 2054 (the ‘Notes’).

The net proceeds to ArcelorMittal (before expenses), amounting to approximately $989,290,000, will be used for general corporate purposes.

The offering is scheduled to close on 17 June 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is one of the world’s leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 15 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe, among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2023 generated revenues of $68.3 billion, produced 58.1 million metric tonnes of crude steel and 42.0 million tonnes of iron ore.

Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

