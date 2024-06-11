Global Patient Engagement Platforms and Solutions Forecast to 2028: Value-based Care, Mental and Behavioral Health, Digital Pharmacy and Care Transition Take Center Stage

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Patient Engagement Platforms and Solutions, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global patient engagement industry is undergoing substantial expansion. The increasing emphasis on patient-centric healthcare, widespread adoption of digital health solutions, and higher demand for enhanced healthcare outcomes are fueling this industry's growth.



This comprehensive analysis provides an in-depth look at this dynamic sector, offering insights that extend to 2028. It delves into the competitive landscapes, growth strategies, and economic contexts across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.



This analysis also determines top growth opportunities, disruptive technologies, regional trends, and business model analyses. This thorough examination equips healthcare stakeholders with the knowledge needed to navigate the industry's evolving landscape effectively.

As the healthcare industry continues its transformation toward patient-centered care and digital innovation, understanding the intricacies of the patient engagement market becomes paramount for organizations that seek to thrive in this environment.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Value-based Care

Mental and Behavioral Health

Digital Pharmacy

Care Transition

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Industry Segmentation by Geography

What is Patient Engagement?

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

PE Stakeholders in Healthcare Services

PE Application Tools across the Care Continuum

PE Platforms - Best Practices

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

PE Structural Attributes - Challenges and Facilitators

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Business Model Trends

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Disruptive Technologies in PE

Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

US Patients' Perspectives on Hospital Care

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Western Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

The Use of Patient-reported Outcome Measures in European Oncology

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics - Asia Pacific

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Value-based Care

Growth Opportunity 2 - Mental and Behavioral Health

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Pharmacy

Growth Opportunity 4 - Care Transition



