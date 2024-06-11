Global Patient Engagement Platforms and Solutions Forecast to 2028: Value-based Care, Mental and Behavioral Health, Digital Pharmacy and Care Transition Take Center Stage

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Patient Engagement Platforms and Solutions, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global patient engagement industry is undergoing substantial expansion. The increasing emphasis on patient-centric healthcare, widespread adoption of digital health solutions, and higher demand for enhanced healthcare outcomes are fueling this industry's growth.
This comprehensive analysis provides an in-depth look at this dynamic sector, offering insights that extend to 2028. It delves into the competitive landscapes, growth strategies, and economic contexts across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
This analysis also determines top growth opportunities, disruptive technologies, regional trends, and business model analyses. This thorough examination equips healthcare stakeholders with the knowledge needed to navigate the industry's evolving landscape effectively.
As the healthcare industry continues its transformation toward patient-centered care and digital innovation, understanding the intricacies of the patient engagement market becomes paramount for organizations that seek to thrive in this environment.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Value-based Care
- Mental and Behavioral Health
- Digital Pharmacy
- Care Transition
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Industry Segmentation by Geography
- What is Patient Engagement?
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- PE Stakeholders in Healthcare Services
- PE Application Tools across the Care Continuum
- PE Platforms - Best Practices
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- PE Structural Attributes - Challenges and Facilitators
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Business Model Trends
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Disruptive Technologies in PE
Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- US Patients' Perspectives on Hospital Care
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Western Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- The Use of Patient-reported Outcome Measures in European Oncology
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics - Asia Pacific
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Value-based Care
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Mental and Behavioral Health
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Pharmacy
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Care Transition
