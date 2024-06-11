Global Cyber Threat Intelligence and Threat Intelligence Platform Growth Opportunities: The Proliferation of AI Boosts Demand for TI Solutions to Enhance Detection, Response, Productivity and Customer Reporting

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cyber Threat Intelligence and Threat Intelligence Platform Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The need to adopt threat intelligence (TI) has transcended compliance requirements - it is now essential due to the evolving threat landscape. Organizations must integrate TI into their IT frameworks to operate effectively. Global digitalization initiatives such as cloud migration, IoT, AI, and remote work have expanded attack surfaces, IT complexity, and reliance on third parties, which subsequently exposes vulnerabilities across multiple vectors. Traditional perimeter security is inadequate; attackers now exploit weaknesses in domains, mobile apps, social media, and supply chains, escalating risks of phishing and third-party breaches.



The reactive approach to security is economically unsustainable, given the average $4.45 million cost per breach (IBM, 2023). Proactively addressing phishing and supply chain risks is imperative to prevent brand erosion, disruptions, and revenue loss. A holistic approach is necessary to protect digital assets beyond perimeters. TI enables organizations to prevent cyber threats by understanding emerging trends and strengthening defenses.



The TI ecosystem, historically fragmented into cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat intelligence platform (TIP), external attack surface management (EASM), and digital risk protection (DRP), is converging into holistic security platforms. This convergence drives the emergence of external risk mitigation and management (ERMM) platforms and transitions TIP providers into comprehensive security operations (SecOps) platforms.



The CTI and TIP industries thrive on AI advancements and platform consolidation, responding to proactive security demands. North America leads, with Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) following as the second-largest in CTI and third-largest in TIP. Meanwhile, APAC ranks third in CTI and second in TIP. LATAM demonstrates considerable growth potential. The healthcare, technology, and finance sectors lead in revenue, driven by escalating threats and regulatory frameworks (e.g., HIPAA).



In conclusion, both the CTI and TIP sectors are poised for substantial growth, catering to different segments of the industry, with varying needs and maturity levels.





