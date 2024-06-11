Corn Oil Market to surpass $10.3 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The corn oil market valuation is predicted to surpass USD 10.3 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Tremendous growth in manufacturing by leading companies is fueling the demand for corn oil. As industry leaders invest in research and development, they are upgrading corn oil production processes to produce more corn oil while maintaining quality standards.

These developments not only increase the availability of corn oil but also reduce the cost of production, making corn oil more affordable for consumers. For instance, in August 2023, the patented Distillers Corn Oil Technology from Fluid Quip Technologies achieved record distillers corn oil yields for Ace Ethanol in Stanley, Wisconsin. This yield increased by more than 20% compared to historical levels. Furthermore, increased awareness of the health benefits of consuming corn oil market is a major driving factor.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/7841

The corn oil market from the non-edible segment could exhibit a commendable growth rate over 2024-2032, according to the report. Non-edible corn oil is also known as industrial corn oil and is derived from corn kernels that are unfit for human consumption. This corn oil is primarily used in industrial applications such as biodiesel production, lubricants, and animal feed. Its high lipid content makes it an ideal feedstock for biofuel production while making it suitable for industrial purposes. Rising demand for renewable energy and sustainable industrial solutions support the increasing use of non-edible corn oil for various purposes.

The corn oil market from the cosmetics and personal care segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as per the report. The benefits of corn oil make it a valuable ingredient in skincare and hair care products. Corn oil is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants, which help nourish and moisturize the skin, improving skin texture. Conditioners with corn oil are effective in softening and conditioning the hair. Furthermore, the light and non-greasy attributes of corn oil make it suitable for diverse cosmetic applications. As consumers look for natural and sustainable ingredients in their beauty products, the demand for corn oil in cosmetics and personal care continues to grow.

Europe corn oil market will register a robust CAGR between 2024 and 2032. Increasing awareness of the health benefits of consuming corn oil is fueling the demand. Consumers are increasingly opting for healthier foods, so the low saturated fat content of corn oil makes it a popular oil and cooking ingredient. Additionally, the expanding food industry in Europe is driving demand for corn oil as a versatile ingredient in many processed foods. Lastly, the increasing popularity of biofuels and the industrial use of corn oil further contribute to the demand in the European market.

Prominent companies operating in the corn oil market include NutriAsia, Greenfield Specialty Alcohols, Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), ADVOC, Cargill, Cairo Oil and Soap, Richardson International, Roquette Freres, Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company LLC (AVOC), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), J.M. Smucker, ACH, COFCO Corporation, Sunora Foods, Ingredion Incorporated, Bunge.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/7841

Demand for corn oil in the market is driven by the company efforts targeting this corn oil market. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to improve extraction processes to increase yield and quality. In addition, marketing strategies highlighting the health benefits and versatility of corn oil are increasing consumer awareness and demand. Companies are focusing on expanding distribution networks and developing new products to cater to the preferences of various customers, further boosting the growth of the corn oil industry.

In March 2024, ZeaKal introduced its new PhotoSeed technology to corn, which increases the oil content and shelf life of the crop while maintaining yield and protein levels. With the growing adoption of PhotoSeed corn, ZeaKal sought to redefine the value of this crucial crop for producers, industry, and consumers.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & workings

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data applications

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Data mining source

1.4.2.1 Paid source

1.4.2.2 Public source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Corn oil maket 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Type trends

2.4 Distribution channel trends

2.5 Application trends

2.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Corn Oil Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Raw material analysis

3.1.2 Manufacturers

3.1.3 Application analysis

3.1.4 Profit margin analysis

3.1.5 Vendor matrix

3.2 Raw material analysis

3.3 Technology landscape

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 APAC

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 MEA

3.5 Pricing analysis

3.5.1 North America

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.4 Latin America

3.5.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5.6 Cost structure analysis, 2023

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing demand for healthy cooking oils

3.6.1.2 Expanding food industry

3.6.1.3 Rising awareness of health benefits

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Competition from alternative oils

3.7 Innovation & sustainability

3.8 Growth potential analysis, 2023

3.9 Porters Analysis

3.9.1 Industry rivalry

3.9.2 Buyer power

3.9.3 Supplier power

3.9.4 Threat of new entrants

3.9.5 Threat of substitutes

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Gourmet Salts Market Size - By Product (Himalayan Salts, Sel Gris, Fleur De Sel, Flake Salts Specialty Gourmet Salts), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Seafood, Meat & Poultry, Sauces & Savories) & Forecast, 2024– 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/gourmet-salts-market

Cocoa Powder Market Size - By Product Type (Natural Cocoa Powder, Dutch-Processed Cocoa Powder, Blended Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Rouge), By Cocoa Variety (Criollo, Forastero, Trinitario, Nacional), By End-Use Industry & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/cocoa-powder-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.