United Arab Emirates e-Cigarette Regulation Report 2024: Anticipated Changes Include the Expansion of the Flavour Ban and Enlargement of Health Warnings

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) legalised the use and distribution of e-cigarettes in April 2019.

In the medium term, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries may agree on a joint standard for electronic nicotine products that has been in consideration for a few years. Anticipated changes include the expansion of the flavour ban and the enlargement of health warnings.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the e-cigarette regulatory framework in the UAE, covering all policy areas from notification and advertising to taxation and retail restrictions.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

UAE: the basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Sanctions

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

