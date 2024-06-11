Global Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Global Hysteroscopy Procedures Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030 Amid Rising Gynecological Disorders

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Procedure (CPT Code 58558, CPT Code 58353), End-use (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Clinics), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hysteroscopy procedures market size is expected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. Surge in prevalence of gynecological disorders, technological advancements, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and favorable reimbursement policies are the key driving factors for the market. In addition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been significant on the market.







The increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids is a key factor driving the market. For instance, as per the research article published in Dove Press Ltd., the prevalence of uterine fibroid disease ranges from 5.4% to 23.6%, depending upon the age group. Moreover, uterine fibroids can cause serious problems in 25% of women. Hysteroscopy is used to diagnose abnormalities, such as excessive bleeding, severe stomach cramps, recurrent miscarriages, or difficulties in conceiving. Thus, the presence of such a large patient pool leads to increased demand for hysteroscopy procedures.



Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Report Highlights

The hospitals end-use segment held the largest revenue share of over 52.4% in 2023. The segment growth is credited to the high number of cases of gynecological disorders

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient pool coupled with the rising aging population in the APAC region

Integrating hysteroscopy into office practice will provide a lucrative opportunity for key market players. Several players have launched office hysteroscopy and associated devices

For instance, Aveta System (office hysteroscopy), recently launched by Meditrina Inc. in March 2020, is an all-in-one tissue removal solution for intrauterine pathology, which offers wide-angle HD hysteroscopy

Furthermore, in-office hysteroscopy is beneficial over traditional hysteroscopy procedures as it is efficient & clinically beneficial and offers a patient-centric approach

It is also a simple and quick tool for retrieving intrauterine devices. Thus, physicians will consider investing in equipment and adopting an in-office approach for hysteroscopy

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Regional Outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders

3.2.1.2. Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

3.2.1.3. Growing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Devices for Hysteroscopy Procedures

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost of Hysteroscopy Procedures and Systems

3.2.2.2. Concerns Associated with Product Approval and Commercialization

3.3. Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Hysteroscopy Procedures Market: CPT Codes Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Hysteroscopy Procedures Market: CPT Codes Movement Analysis

4.3. Hysteroscopy Procedures Market by CPT Codes Outlook (USD Million)





Chapter 5. Hysteroscopy Procedures Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Hysteroscopy Procedures Market: End-use Movement Analysis

5.3. Hysteroscopy Procedures Market by End-use Outlook (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Hospitals

5.6. Clinics

5.7. Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Chapter 6. Hysteroscopy Procedures Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Dashboard

6.2. Regional Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Movement Analysis

6.3. Hysteroscopy Procedures Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by CPT Codes & End-use

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.5. North America

6.5.1. North America Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2. U.S.

6.5.3. Canada

6.5.4. Europe

6.5.5. Europe Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.6. UK

6.5.7. Germany

6.5.8. France

6.5.9. Italy

6.5.10. Spain

6.5.11. Denmark

6.5.12. Sweden

6.5.13. Norway

6.6. Asia-Pacific

6.6.1. Asia-Pacific Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.6.2. Japan

6.6.3. China

6.6.4. India

6.6.5. South Korea

6.6.6. Australia

6.6.7. Thailand

6.7. Latin America

6.7.1. Latin America Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.7.2. Brazil

6.7.3. Mexico

6.7.4. Argentina

6.8. Middle East & Africa

6.8.1. Middle East & Africa Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.8.2. South Africa

6.8.3. Saudi Arabia

6.8.4. UAE

6.8.5. Kuwait



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Participant Categorization

7.2. Key Company Profiles

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc)

Olympus Corp.

Delmont Imaging

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Richard Wolf GmbH

CooperCompanies

Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

Boston Scientific Corp.

MedGyn Products, Inc.

Lina Medical APS

Luminelle

Meditrina, Inc. (Aveta)

