Cellular and LPWA IoT Device Ecosystems Report 2024: The Five Largest Cellular Module Vendors - Quectel, Fibocom, Telit Cinterion, Semtech and u-blox - held a Market Share of 72% in Terms of Revenue

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellular and LPWA IoT Device Ecosystems - 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Internet of Things is weaving a new worldwide web of interconnected objects. By the end of 2023, about 3.8 billion devices were connected to wide area networks based on cellular or LPWA technologies. The market is highly diverse and divided into multiple ecosystems. This research forecasts that annual shipments of cellular and non-3GPP LPWA IoT modules will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% from 493 million units in 2023 to 936 million units in 2028.

This report will focus on the most prominent technology ecosystems for wide area IoT networking - the 3GPP ecosystem of cellular technologies and the LPWA technologies LoRa and Sigfox - as well as a group of emerging LPWA technologies including 802.15.4-based protocols, Wirepas Mesh, DECT-2020 NR (NR+) and Mioty.

The 3GPP family of cellular technologies support the largest ecosystem in wide area IoT networking. The analyst estimates that the global number of cellular IoT subscribers amounted to 3.3 billion at the end of 2023 - corresponding to 28% of all mobile subscribers. Yearly shipments of cellular IoT modules amounted to 423 million units in 2023, down 3% year-on-year.

Annual cellular IoT module revenues declined by 9% to US$ 5.9 billion. The five largest cellular module vendors - Quectel, Fibocom, Telit Cinterion, Semtech and u-blox - held a market share of 72% in terms of revenues. Qualcomm, UNISOC and ASR Microelectronics are the main cellular IoT chipset suppliers. Other important cellular IoT chipset providers include Eigencomm, MediaTek, Sony and Xinyi Information Technology.

IoT-optimised 4G LTE technologies dominate the cellular IoT technology landscape as LTE Cat-1/LTE Cat-1 bis, NBIoT and LTE-M replace 2G and 3G technologies in the low to mid market segments. LTE Cat-4 and higher Cat LTE-A technologies remain the main alternative for high-speed IoT devices but will over time be replaced by 5G as network coverage and pricing improves. 5G IoT devices are today largely concentrated to FWA CPEs, IoT routers as well as cars from front-running automotive OEMs. 5G RedCap modules are starting to become generally available and will in time enable a broader set of 5G IoT use cases. Uptake of the technology is expected to be limited in the short-term due to the price gap to 4G LTE Cat-4/6 modules and 5G SA network coverage requirements. Cellular IoT module shipments are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% to reach 786 million units by 2028.

LoRa is gaining momentum as a global connectivity platform for IoT devices. The installed base of LoRa end nodes reached 350 million at the beginning of 2024 with around 20% connected to public networks. The analyst believes the LoRa and LoRaWAN ecosystems will continue to be dominated by private networks. Major volume application segments are smart gas and water metering, where LoRa's low power consumption matches the requirements for long-life battery operation. LoRa is also gaining traction for metropolitan and local area IoT deployments for networking smart sensors and tracking devices in cities, industrial plants and commercial buildings. Smart home is expected to become a major application area in the coming years, driven by Amazon's Sidewalk network in the US. The analyst estimates that yearly shipments of LoRa devices amounted to 50 million units in 2023. Until 2028, yearly shipments are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% to reach 106 million units.

The Singapore-based Sigfox operator UnaBiz took over as the new owner of Sigfox in 2022, setting a new direction for the Sigfox technology and operating model for the business. At the end of 2023, the installed base of Sigfox devices reached 12.5 million, up 10% from the previous year. The analyst believes that the critical test for Sigfox will be how the technology is received in the asset tracking segment. In addition, sensor solutions in different industries is one of the most promising application areas for the technology. The analyst forecasts that shipments of Sigfox devices will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6% from 1.6 million units in 2023 to 6.6 million units by 2028.

Emerging LPWA device ecosystems such as IEEE 802.15.4, Wirepas Mesh, Mioty and NR+ have the potential to grow into significant IoT networking platforms in the coming years. So far, IEEE 802.15.4 has achieved the most widespread adoption. The technology is the most mature in the group and has gained support from several of the leading smart metering vendors. Wirepas Mesh counts an installed base in the millions and has been used in a number of large-scale projects. Mioty and NR+ represent two even more nascent technologies - the former is so far mainly deployed in pilot projects while the latter is expecting its first deployments of devices during 2024.

Highlights from the Report

360-degree overview of the main IoT wide area networking ecosystems.

Comparison of technologies and standards.

Updated profiles of the main suppliers of IoT chipsets and modules.

Cellular IoT module market data for 2023.

Adoption trends for LPWA technologies including NB-IoT, LTE-M, LoRa and Sigfox.

Cellular and non-3GPP LPWA IoT device market forecasts until 2028.

Company Coverage:

Amazon

ASR Microelectronics

Cavli Wireless

China Mobile IoT

Eigencomm

Fibocom

Gosuncn WeLink

Kontron

MediaTek

MeiG Smart Technology

Murata

Neoway

Nordic Semiconductor

Qualcomm

Quectel

Rolling Wireless (Fibocom)

Samsung Electronics

Semtech

Sequans Communications

Sony

STMicroelectronics

Sunsea AIoT (SIMCom & Longsung)

Telit Cinterion

u-blox

UnaBiz

UNISOC

Wirepas Mesh

Xinyi Information Technology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Wide Area Networks for the Internet of Things

1.1 Which things will be connected to wide area networks?

1.1.1 Utility meters

1.1.2 Motor vehicles

1.1.3 Buildings

1.1.4 Low value assets - Industry 4.0 and consumer products

1.1.5 The opportunity to create smarter and safer cities

1.2 What are the technology options?

1.2.1 Network deployment models

1.2.2 Licensed and unlicensed frequency bands

1.2.3 Cost comparison for cellular and LPWA technologies

1.3 Which are the leading technology ecosystems?

2. 3GPP Ecosystem

2.1 Technology characteristics

2.1.1 3GPP Release 13 - Introducing LTE-M and NB-IoT

2.1.2 3GPP Release 14 - IoT enhancements and C-V2X

2.1.3 3GPP Release 15 - The first phase of 5G specifications

2.1.4 3GPP Release 16 - URLLC enhancements, IIoT features and 5G NR C-V2X

2.1.5 3GPP Release 17 - RedCap and non-terrestrial network communications

2.1.6 3GPP Release 18 - The first 5G-Advanced specifications

2.1.7 Network footprint

2.1.8 2G/3G mobile networks

2.1.9 4G mobile networks

2.1.10 4G/5G mobile IoT networks (LTE-M and NB-IoT)

2.1.11 5G mobile networks

2.2 Semiconductor vendors

2.2.1 ASR Microelectronics

2.2.2 Eigencomm

2.2.3 MediaTek

2.2.4 MLINK

2.2.5 Qualcomm

2.2.6 Samsung Electronics

2.2.7 Sequans Communications

2.2.8 Sony

2.2.9 UNISOC

2.2.10 Xinyi Information Technology

2.2.11 Other semiconductor vendors

2.3 Module vendors

2.3.1 Cavli Wireless

2.3.2 China Mobile IoT

2.3.3 Fibocom

2.3.4 Gosuncn WeLink

2.3.5 Kontron

2.3.6 MeiG Smart Technology

2.3.7 Murata

2.3.8 Neoway

2.3.9 Nordic Semiconductor

2.3.10 Quectel

2.3.11 Rolling Wireless (Fibocom)

2.3.12 Semtech

2.3.13 Sunsea AIoT (SIMCom & Longsung)

2.3.14 STMicroelectronics

2.3.15 Telit Cinterion

2.3.16 u-blox

2.3.17 Other cellular IoT module vendors

3. LoRa and LoRaWAN Ecosystem

3.1 Technology characteristics

3.2 Network footprint

3.3 Semiconductor and module vendors

3.3.1 Semtech

3.3.2 Other semiconductor vendors

3.3.3 LoRa module vendors

4. Sigfox Ecosystem

4.1 Technology characteristics

4.2 Network footprint

4.2.1 Europe

4.2.2 The Americas

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 UnaBiz partners with the LoRaWAN ecosystem

4.2.6 Examples of major Sigfox use cases

4.3 Semiconductor and module vendors

4.3.1 Semiconductor vendors

4.3.2 Sigfox module vendors

5. Emerging LPWA Ecosystems

5.1 IEEE 802.15.4

5.1.1 Connectivity stacks based on 802.15.4

5.1.2 Network footprint

5.2 Wirepas Mesh

5.3 DECT-2020 NR (NR+)

5.4 Mioty

5.5 Chipset and module vendors

6. Market Forecasts and Trends

6.1 Market summary

6.2 The cellular IoT device market

6.3 The LoRa device market

6.4 The Sigfox device market

6.5 Emerging LPWA technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7hhkq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment