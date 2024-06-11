Ashton Woods to Open Three New Communities in the Greater Nashville Area This Month

Nashville, Tenn., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods , Builder Magazine’s 2023 Builder of the Year, today announced it will be opening its first three communities for sale in Tennessee this month with three distinct series of homes priced from the high $400’s to the high $500’s. The nation’s largest private homebuilder has a design-forward offering that will appeal to a wide variety of homebuyers.

“We have carefully selected sites in the rapidly expanding counties of Rutherford, Davidson and Wilson for our entrance into the Nashville market,” said David Bracht, Nashville division president. “As one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, Nashville is an ideal fit for the continued expansion and growth of the Ashton Woods brand. We believe our thoughtfully curated, inspired homes will resonate with discerning buyers looking to call Nashville home.”

Located in Smyrna, just outside of Nashville, Saddle Grove and Blakeney offer single-family homes ranging in size from 2,561 to 3,428 sq. ft. on larger homesites with open-concept floor plans and three-car garages. A brand-new, designer model home is now open for tours, located at 204 Meridian Drive.

Stewart’s Glen, also located in Smyrna, represents Ashton Woods’ thoughtful approach to the 55+ active adult community. It features a combination of six unique floorplans for single-family homes and townhomes ranging in size from 2,398 to 2,773 sq. ft., all emphasizing main floor living in a community focused on an active lifestyle. Stewart’s Glen is set to open its new model home on Saturday, June 15 at 8160 Rocky Fork Alamaville Road.

Ashton Woods builds in metro areas across the country and is known for designing thoughtfully curated, inspired homes for people who love design. To both enhance and simplify the homebuying experience, the Nashville team is offering architectural layouts that will help shape a variety of interior spaces to fit each family’s lifestyle. Homebuyers will also be introduced to AW Collections, a series of curated design palettes assembled by the company’s professional designers that take the stress out of the selection process. The result is a better home, thoughtfully designed to serve as a backdrop for life’s memories.



For more information on Ashton Woods or its Nashville communities, visit ashtonwoods.com /nashville .



About Ashton Woods

Ashton Woods is the nation’s largest private home builder.* Recently named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, Ashton Woods is known for designing thoughtfully curated, inspired homes. People who love design love Ashton Woods homes. That’s because good design is not subjective, and because the team at Ashton Woods knows the difference, they build homes as perfect for posting as they are perfect for people. The company and its team of world-renowned designers brings unparalleled knowledge and expertise to the entire homebuilding and buying experience, resulting in exceptionally designed homes that serve as the beautiful backdrop for the memories made inside. With hundreds of national and local industry awards in product design, community design, architecture, merchandising, sales, marketing, customer service, and innovation, the company is one of the most celebrated homebuilders in the nation. For more information, or to experience the thoughtful design that is the Ashton Woods hallmark, visit ashtonwoods.com .

* According to Home Builder Executive based on calendar year 2023 closings.

