FreedomPay Launches Industry’s First Independent Payment Processing Referral Advisory for Merchants

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, the global leader in Next Level Commerce™, today launches Merchant Centric Acquiring™ (MCA), the first-of-its-kind, independent and impartial advisory service available to merchants in the United States & Canada that democratizes payment processing, delivering a more equitable payment system for their business.

FreedomPay’s MCA service directly addresses merchant pain points:

Providing a comprehensive rate assessment with no cost or obligation

Transparency of cost and savings on a monthly and 3-year basis

Choice among MCA-certified processors recommended and vetted by FreedomPay

Fair Play Pledge delivers immediate rate reduction, immediate cancellation terms and immediate satisfaction

A new approach and better way of making merchants a partner in the pricing process

“Many of the top global brands trust FreedomPay for security, innovation, and payments transformation. With MCA, we have taken our 25 years of experience and created a consultative program that puts our merchants first,” said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. “FreedomPay’s agnostic position empowers us to evaluate what processors are best for your business, advising on the best relationship to take the merchant’s business to the next level”.

MCA allows merchants to partner with FreedomPay to explore a range of pre-qualified processing providers, and be more informed and empowered to understand fit, drive agility, operational predictability, and efficiency. In just a few months, MCA has attracted an exclusive Top-10 list of certified payment processors and broad merchant base across Hospitality, Lodging, Sports & Entertainment, Healthcare, Retail and more – surpassing billions Gross Dollar Volume processed.

To learn more about MCA or to schedule a free assessment, contact MCA-Team@freedompay.com.

About Merchant Centric Acquiring™

Merchant Centric Acquiring™ (MCA) is the industry’s first independent referral advisory service that changes the way merchants, ISVs and processors find each other and work together. The revolutionary consultative service is free and provides in-depth analysis of a merchant’s current payment summary, identifies areas of improvement and opportunity, and delivers a range of options from a group of MCA-certified processors. MCA helps improve the buyer experience and enables merchants to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and make better data-based decisions that grow their business. All at no cost to the merchant.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was one of the first payment solution providers in North America to be validated by the PCI Security Standards Council. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com