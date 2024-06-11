Evolution of the CDN Industry: Competition Intensifying to Enable Future Workflows

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolution of the CDN Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This compact yet impactful study considers the evolution of the CDN industry as it comes to encompass a wider range of integrated services, leveraging the distributed network as an edge platform. Traditional CDNs are shifting their operating models and meeting the competition from upstarts with different value propositions and business models to simplify deployment.



This study includes an updated revenue forecast of 2024-2030, including segments for delivery, edge compute, and security. The study includes the examination of relevant drivers and restraints, discussion of the expanding universe of providers, and indications of some key competitive differentiators, including artificial intelligence, price-per-performance value, managing edge serverless complexity, developer toolsets, and flexibility. Each competitive differentiator corresponds to a 'Best of' company that is performing well in that respect or delivering exemplary value to the market.



Corresponding growth opportunities in the Growth Opportunity Universe include adding value to media streaming, securing the edge, tighter cloud storage integrations, and green streaming.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Revenue Forecast Total CDN Industry

Revenue Forecast CDN Industry by Segment

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Beyond Traditional CDNs: Expanding the Universe of Providers

Entrance and Exits

Competitive Differentiator: Artificial Intelligence

Best of AI: Cloudflare

Competitive Differentiator: Price-per-performance Value

Best of Price-per-performance Value: Edgio

Competitive Differentiator: Managing Edge Serverless Complexity

Best of Managing Edge Serverless Complexity: Vercel

Competitive Differentiator: Developer Toolsets

Best of Developer Toolsets: Fastly

Competitive Differentiator: Flexibility

Best of Flexibility: Gcore

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Adding Value to Media Streaming

Growth Opportunity 2: Securing the Edge

Growth Opportunity 3: Tighter Cloud Storage Integrations

Growth Opportunity 4: Green Streaming

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zqv3x

