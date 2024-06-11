Evolution of the CDN Industry: Competition Intensifying to Enable Future Workflows

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolution of the CDN Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This compact yet impactful study considers the evolution of the CDN industry as it comes to encompass a wider range of integrated services, leveraging the distributed network as an edge platform. Traditional CDNs are shifting their operating models and meeting the competition from upstarts with different value propositions and business models to simplify deployment.
This study includes an updated revenue forecast of 2024-2030, including segments for delivery, edge compute, and security. The study includes the examination of relevant drivers and restraints, discussion of the expanding universe of providers, and indications of some key competitive differentiators, including artificial intelligence, price-per-performance value, managing edge serverless complexity, developer toolsets, and flexibility. Each competitive differentiator corresponds to a 'Best of' company that is performing well in that respect or delivering exemplary value to the market.
Corresponding growth opportunities in the Growth Opportunity Universe include adding value to media streaming, securing the edge, tighter cloud storage integrations, and green streaming.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Revenue Forecast Total CDN Industry
- Revenue Forecast CDN Industry by Segment
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Beyond Traditional CDNs: Expanding the Universe of Providers
- Entrance and Exits
- Competitive Differentiator: Artificial Intelligence
- Best of AI: Cloudflare
- Competitive Differentiator: Price-per-performance Value
- Best of Price-per-performance Value: Edgio
- Competitive Differentiator: Managing Edge Serverless Complexity
- Best of Managing Edge Serverless Complexity: Vercel
- Competitive Differentiator: Developer Toolsets
- Best of Developer Toolsets: Fastly
- Competitive Differentiator: Flexibility
- Best of Flexibility: Gcore
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Adding Value to Media Streaming
- Growth Opportunity 2: Securing the Edge
- Growth Opportunity 3: Tighter Cloud Storage Integrations
- Growth Opportunity 4: Green Streaming
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zqv3x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.