Global Top 20 Facility Management Companies with Customer Value in Sustainability: Environmentally Sustainable Value Propositions are Focal Points of FM Innovation Culture and Growth Opportunities

This study on the global facility management (FM) industry identifies the best practitioners from a sustainability point of view. Demand for services geared toward achieving more sustainable outcomes is rising, often associated with clients' goals. With the trend of environmental sustainability continuing to gain momentum in the medium-to-long term, the publisher thinks industry participants that have robust capabilities and strong know-how to support clients' sustainability needs will gain competitive advantages.



Environmental and energy management services have consistently shown robust growth within the FM industry over the past 5 years, a trend expected to persist during the coming decade. Stringent and continually evolving regulations and legislation concerning sustainability, particularly regarding compliance, are propelling this trend, leading to increased outsourcing of compliance responsibilities to capable FM providers.



However, the fast-evolving needs and changing compliance reporting requirements, coupled with various standards, have resulted in a complex territory for FM service providers to maneuver. The intricacies involving energy and carbon data, in terms of analysis and producing useful output, often go beyond the competency levels of most FM service providers. Investments - whether to expand internal capability or to partner or acquire know-how - are also an important entry barrier.



By geography, the study covers the North American, European, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-World markets, and it focuses on highlighting the best practitioners that deliver customer value in sustainability. The study provides a qualitative analysis of key sustainable FM solution providers.

Top 20 Sustainable FM Best Practitioner Profiles

ABM

Aden Group

Apleona

BGIS

Bidvest Facilities Management

Bouygues

CBRE

City FM

Colliers International

Cushman & Wakefield

Downer Group

Emcor

ISS

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

Knight Frank

Mitie

OCS

Onewo

Sodexo

Vinci Facilities



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Analysis Overview

How You Can Leverage this Analysis - Reader-based View

Top 20 Sustainable FM Best Practitioners

Analysis Scope

Scope of Analysis

Definition of FM

Definition of FM End Users

Definition of FM Service Types

Key Competitors

Sustainability Solutions in the FM Industry: Analysis Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

The 6P Framework for the Future of Sustainability and Circular FM Economies

6P Framework: Policies, Products, and Processes

6P Framework: Platforms, Partnerships, and People

Achieving Sustainability across the FM Value Chain

SDGs

Case Study

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Key 2024 FM Trends

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management as Part of FM

Growth Opportunity 3: Technology-led Facility Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4: Workplace and Occupant Experience Optimization

Growth Opportunity 5: Data Analytics for FM Efficiency



