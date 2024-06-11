Global Feed Yeast Market Size To Worth USD 3.31 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.01%

New York, United States, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Feed Yeast Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.03 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.31 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.01% during the projected period.





Feed yeast products, particularly those containing live yeast cultures, can assist regulate an animal's gut flora. Yeast-based additives provide bioactive chemicals that can help animals' immune systems. A stronger immune response allows animals to combat diseases without the need for antibiotics. This is critical in cattle production systems that target reduced antibiotic use. It is believed that this mechanism produces beneficial metabolites that improve intestinal health and animal nutrition uptake. As a result, feed supplemented with yeast has been associated with enhanced growth, protection against infections, and immune system function. Yeast can enhance an animal's overall health and well-being in addition to being a great source of essential vitamins and minerals. Due to it having a higher concentration of protein, amino acids, calories, and micronutrients than regular grains and oilseed meals when fed to animals, feed yeast is an assortment of nutritional yeast that is used as a supplement in animal feeds. Additionally, it has been demonstrated that yeasts such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Kluyveromyces marxianus, and Candida utilis enhance animal health; as feed additions, they provide animals with nutrients. However, the global yeast business faces significant challenges in obtaining molasses owing to intense competition from several industries, including food, medicines, feed, and more.

Global Feed Yeast Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Live Yeast and Inactive Yeast), By Livestock (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, and Pets), By Form (Dry, Fresh, and Instant), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The live yeast segment is anticipated to hold the highest share of the global feed yeast market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global feed yeast market is divided into live yeast and inactive yeast. Among these, the live yeast segment is anticipated to hold the highest share of the global feed yeast market during the projected timeframe. It aids in reducing digestive issues in farming animals, regulating gut microflora, and enhancing the absorption of fiber.

The poultry segment is anticipated to hold the major share of the global feed yeast market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the livestock, the global feed yeast market is divided into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and pets. Among these, the poultry segment is anticipated to hold the major share of the global feed yeast market during the projected timeframe. It has been shown that probiotics and yeast work best together to increase broiler productivity and weight gain.

The dry segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global feed yeast market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the form, the global feed yeast market is divided into dry, fresh, and instant. Among these, the dry segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global feed yeast market during the projected timeframe. This authority is attributed to its long shelf life, convenience of storage and transportation, and value for money compared to liquid yeast.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest share of the global feed yeast market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest share of the global feed yeast market over the forecast period. The region's growing meat consumption, a significant animal population, and high feed additive penetration rates are all contributing factors to this supremacy. Market expansion is significantly fueled by the rising number of feed mills and feed output in nations including China, Indonesia, and India. In addition, this region's large population and growing demand for animal-based protein products including eggs, meat, milk, and other meat products are driving up feed yeast demand. The feed yeast market in this region is also being driven by rising demand for poultry meat and growing awareness among livestock producers of the advantages of using yeast in animal feed. The areas of animal nutrition and feed are expanding in the region.

Europe is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global feed yeast market during the projected timeframe. The nation's baking and brewing industries employ the most yeast components due to the abundance of bread products and their high demand. The market is expanding due to the European Union's strict laws banning the use of antibiotics in animal feed and the growing demand for meat. Farmers are now more conscious of the significance of giving farm animals a healthy diet. To improve animal health and production, feed additives including yeast are being used more and more.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global feed yeast market include Archer Daniels Midlands Company, Diamond V, Leiber GmbH, Associated British Foods Plc, Alltech Inc., Cargill, Angel Yeast Company, Chr. Hansen, Lesaffre, Nutreco N.V., Lallemand Inc., Novus International, Zilor (Biorigin), and Kerry Group, and others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Lallemand's opening of a new branch in Poland marked the establishment of standards for its presence in the country, enabling direct sales of microbial-based animal nutrition and well-being solutions.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global feed yeast market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Feed Yeast Market, By Type

Live Yeast

Inactive Yeast

Global Feed Yeast Market, By Livestock

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Pets

Global Feed Yeast Market, By Form

Dry

Fresh

Instant

Global Feed Yeast Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



