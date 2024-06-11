Lithium Ionic Completes Acquisition of Remaining 15% of Salinas Properties, Minas Gerais, Brazil

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) reports that, further to its May 30, 2024 press release, its wholly owned subsidiary, Neolit Minerals Participações Ltda (“Neolit”), has completed the acquisition of the remaining 15% of select Salinas properties (“Salinas” or the “Project”), located within the Curralinho Pegmatite Field of the lithium-rich Araçuaí Pegmatite District, in Minas Gerais, Brazil (the “Transaction”). Lithium Ionic now owns 100% of the Salinas group of properties (See Figure 1).



As consideration pursuant to the Transaction, the Company has paid the vendor:

A cash payment of the Brazilian Real equivalent of US$2 million

The issuance of 2.5 million shares of Lithium Ionic

Additionally, the Company is required to make a subsequent payment of the Brazilian Real equivalent of US$1 million by April 4, 2025. Please refer to the Company’s May 30, 2024 press release for further details regarding the Transaction.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment for Salinas is currently being conducted by the independent Brazilian consultancy, GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda, based in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

The Transaction is an arm's-length transaction, and no finder’s fees were paid in connection with it.

Figure 1: Salinas Properties Location Map

* See NI 43-101 compliant technical report related to the Bandeira Bandeira MRE titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report – Mineral Resource Update on Bandeira Project, Araçuaí and Itinga, Minas Gerais State, Brazil” (effective date of March 5, 2024; QP: Leonardo Soares of GE21); See NI 43-101 compliant technical report related to the Salinas MRE titled “Independent Technical Report on Mineral Resources Estimate” (effective date of January 4, 2024; QP: Leonardo Soares, P.Geo., M.Sc., of GE21); and the NI 43-101 compliant technical reports related to the Outro Lado deposit titled “Mineral Resource Estimate for Lithium Ionic, Itinga Project” (effective date of June 24, 2023; authored by Maxime Dupéré, B. Sc., P.Geo. and Faisal Sayeed, B. Sc., P.Geo).

View Figure 1 here:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/483ec3cc-de4b-4c12-b05b-5eeb5da6e7f3

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands

Chief Executive Officer, Director

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its flagship Itinga and Salinas projects cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Itinga Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, and both are “qualified persons” as defined in NI 43-101.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com

