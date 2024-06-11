Global Tungsten Industry Report 2024-2030: Why New Tungsten Production Sources are Critical to Meet Surging EV Demand

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tungsten - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Tungsten is estimated at 126.2 Thousand Metric Tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 175.1 Thousand Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hard Metals / Cement Carbides segment, which is expected to reach 98.9 Thousand Metric Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3%. The Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-resistant Alloys segment is also set to grow at 4% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 13.4 Thousand Metric Tons in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach 105.8 Thousand Metric Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Unique Techno Functional Attributes to Maintain Tungsten's Relevance in a Gamut of Established & New Applications

Tungsten Offers Significant Benefits in Developing Robotic Arms and Surgical Robots

Drilling, Boring & Cutting Equipment: Key End-Use Segment

Robust Opportunities for Tungsten Drilling, Boring & Cutting Equipment in Industrial Machine Tools Vertical

Mining Sector to Further Leverage Exceptional Drilling & Boring Features of Tungsten Mining Tools

Rise in Drilling Activity to Benefit Tungsten Demand

Recovery in Automotive Industry to Present Growth Opportunities for Tungsten Automotive Parts

Recent Surge in EV Sales to Bolster Tungsten Demand Globally

Why New Tungsten Production Sources are Critical to Meet Surging EV Demand

Encouraging Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities and Rising Focus on New & Efficient Aerospace Components to Fuel Future Demand for Tungsten

Increased Military Tensions and Rise in Defense Spending to Boost Demand for Tungsten

US Navy Explores New Approaches to Make Thoriated Tungsten Wire for Microwave Vacuum Tubes

Tungsten to Gain from Critical Importance of Electrical & Electronic Systems in Consumer & Commercial Markets

Tungsten as a Replacement for the Heavy & Poisonous Lead in High-Density Applications Augurs Well for Future Growth

Tungsten Demand Likely to Perk Up in Chemical Industry

Additive Manufacturing Makes Tungsten a Compelling Option to Create Prototypes

3D Printing Techniques for Tungsten & Tungsten Composites

Advanced 3D Printing Technique to Improve Properties of High-Temperature Tungsten & Alloys

Additive Manufacturing Steps In to Generate Novel Opportunities for Tungsten in Healthcare Sector

Zirconiated Tungsten: Effective Option to Weld Metals with High Melting Point

Tungsten Wire Market: Rising Demand from Downstream Market to Bolster Growth

Cemented Tungsten Carbide Market Poised to Witness Strong Growth

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Tungsten Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as A.L.M.T. Corp., Allegheny Technologies Inc., Almonty Industries Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

A.L.M.T. Corp.

Allegheny Technologies Inc.

Almonty Industries Inc.

Betek

Buffalo Tungsten

China Molybdenum Co.

Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co.

H.C. Starck

International Metalworking Companies (IMC)

Kennametal

Nippon Tungsten Co.

Plansee Group

Sandvik

Umicore

Xiamen Tungsten Co.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Established Image as a Rare Metal with Everyday Value to Sustain Long-Term Demand for Tungsten

Tungsten Enjoys Spotlight as Crucial, Go-To Material for High-Tech Applications

Global Economic Update

Competitive Landscape

Tungsten - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Processed Tungsten Market: Chinese Vendors Maintain Edge

Vertical Integration: A Key Trend in the Global Tungsten Marketplace

World Renowned Recognized Mining & Metal Companies Foray into Tungsten Mining Despite Chinese Domination

Supply Concerns Highlights Pressing Need for New Tungsten Production Sources

Tungsten: Product Overview

Properties of Tungsten

Ores/Minerals of Tungsten

Mining, Refining and Processing of Tungsten

Health & Environmental Aspects of Tungsten

Substitutes to Tungsten

Tungsten: A Historic Perspective

Tungsten Pricing Scenario

Ammonium Paratungstate (APT) Price Trends in $/MTU: 2019-2023E

Analysis by Application Type

Hardmetals/Cement Carbides: Largest Application Segment

Tungsten Remains Highly Relevant in Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys

Mill Products Emerge as Fastest Growing Application Segment

China, Demonstrating Undisputed Dominance in the World Tungsten Industry, to Remain the Core Regional Market

World Tungsten Production Scenario

Global Tungsten Production (in Metric Tons) by Country for 2021 and 2022

World Tungsten Reserves (in Metric Tons) by Country (2022)

Major Tungsten Producing Countries Worldwide

As a Vital Raw Material for the Connected Economy, Tungsten Supply Remains a Key Concern

Vietnam Emerges as a Promising Country for Stable Tungsten Supply

A Note on New & Upcoming Tungsten Mining Projects

Select Development Stage Tungsten Mines

Reopening of Sangdong Mines in South Korea Offers Hope of Reducing Over-Dependence on China for Supply of the Critical Mineral

Emphasis on Tungsten Scrap Recycling Elevates Overall Production Volumes

Global Tungsten Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Mined Tungsten and Recycled Tungsten for 2012, 2018 & 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Tungsten Market Analysis of Annual Sales in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tungsten by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Tungsten by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Tungsten by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hard Metals / Cement Carbides by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Hard Metals / Cement Carbides by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Hard Metals / Cement Carbides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mill Products by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Mill Products by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Mill Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drilling, Boring & Cutting Equipment by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Drilling, Boring & Cutting Equipment by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Drilling, Boring & Cutting Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Parts by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Automotive Parts by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Components by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Aerospace Components by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Logging Equipment by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Logging Equipment by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Logging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electrical & Electronics Appliances by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics Appliances by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical & Electronics Appliances by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i55kda

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.