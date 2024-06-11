Global High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Market + Database: Regional Analysis to 2030: China, EMEA Emerging as Key Hubs for HVDC-LCC and HVDC-VSC Technologies, as Carbon Neutrality Drives Demand

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Market + Database: Regional Analysis to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report highlights the established status of HVDC technology, anticipating increased global traction aligning with clean energy transition goals. China and EMEA are projected as significant HVDC-LCC and HVDC-VSC demand hubs (2023-2026) driven by carbon neutrality targets. In Europe, transcontinental interconnections and cross-border links with Africa for solar power utilization fuel the HVDC-LCC market. APAC is expected to adopt HVDC-LCC for nationwide and cross-border power trading. Due to economic growth, the need for long-distance HVDC-LCC has risen in China and the US.

HVDC-VSC demand globally stems from offshore wind integration and power trading facilitation, especially in Europe's Baltic and North Sea. Hitachi Energy dominates the HVDC converter markets, while Nexans, Prysmian, and NKT lead the HVDC cables industry. Growing HVDC projects worldwide create opportunities for cable suppliers like Sumitomo and LS Cables.

Report Scope

This service provides a thorough analysis of the global HVDC market, which is divided into two primary technologies based on the switching elements: Voltage Source Controlled (VSC) and Line Current Commutated (LCC).

The service includes both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global HVDC market analysis including the following components:

Global HVDC Capacity Database: Database-style service that offers statistics on the annual market size in terms of capacity addition in MW from 2023 - 2030 segmented into LCC and VSC.

Database-style service that offers statistics on the annual market size in terms of capacity addition in MW from 2023 - 2030 segmented into LCC and VSC. Global HVDC Project-Specific Database: A database-style service including the information on the installed base and pipeline projects segmented into LCC and VSC across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and APAC (including China). The project-specific data provides information on over 350 HVDC deployments worldwide.

A database-style service including the information on the installed base and pipeline projects segmented into LCC and VSC across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and APAC (including China). The project-specific data provides information on over 350 HVDC deployments worldwide. Global HVDC Market Report: The detailed report on the global HVDC market analysis provides key insights and happenings in regional markets, such as the Americas (North America, South America), Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and APAC (including China).

The service offers a comprehensive overview of the HVDC (both LCC and VSC) market at a global level. It includes a demand forecast for HVDC converters demand and provides key insights into the market trends. Plus, the market shares of the key HVDC converter OEMs in the region are included to capture market competition. The service aims to help executives and decision-makers of HVDC converter OEMs make strategic investments in the global HVDC market.

Companies Featured

Hitachi Energy

Siemens Energy

General Electric

NR Electric

XLPE

Key Topics Covered:

Global HVDC Capacity Database

Technology (VSC or LCC)

Region

Market Size Timeline

Global HVDC Project-Specific Database

Project Name

Onshore/Offshore

Network Connection

Country 1

Country 2

Country 3

Geographical Distribution

Region

Commissioning Year

Converter Manufacturer

Utilities/Owner

Capacity (MW)

DC Voltage (kV)

AC voltage station 1 (KV)

AC voltage station 2 (KV)

AC voltage station 3 (KV)

AC voltage station 4 (KV)

AC voltage station 5 (KV)

Frequency station 1 (Hz)

Frequency station 2 (Hz)

Switching Element

Terminal Type

Subsea cable length (km)

Underground cable (km)

Overhead line (km)

Global HVDC Market Report

Executive Summary Qualitative Analysis Quantitative Analysis

Overview Technology Covered (Definitions of the Technology) Scope of the Report

Global HVDC Market Outlook LCC (Line Commutated Converter) Global Annual Market VSC (Voltage Source Converter) Global Annual Market

LCC Market Analysis LCC Regional Market Size and Market Analysis

VSC Market Analysis VSC Regional Market Size and Market Analysis

Company Profile Introduction Recent Developments Product Portfolio

Competitive Analysis Market Shares (2019-2023) Regional Market Shares of LCC Regional Market Shares of VSC



List of Tables and Figures

Global HVDC Market Report: Global LCC Annual Market - Capacity Additions Global VSC Annual Market - Capacity Additions LCC Regional Market Size for North America - Capacity Additions LCC Regional Market Size for South America - Capacity Additions LCC Regional Market Size for EMEA - Capacity Additions LCC Regional Market Size for APAC - Capacity Additions VSC Regional Market Size for North America - Capacity Additions VSC Regional Market Size for South America - Capacity Additions VSC Regional Market Size for EMEA- Capacity Additions VSC Regional Market Size for MEA- Capacity Additions VSC Regional Market Size for APAC - Capacity Additions LCC Market Shares - Americas LCC Market Shares - EMEA LCC Market Shares - APAC VSC Market Shares - Americas VSC Market Shares - EMEA VSC Market Shares - APAC





