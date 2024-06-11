Kratos Launches New Podcast to Help Businesses Navigate Their Cyber Compliance Journey

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s hyper-connected world, businesses must comply with strict cybersecurity measures to operate and compete, especially for winning government contracts and in regulated industries. Misunderstanding the requirements or making mistakes during the certification process can result in fines, revenue loss, and even ineligibility to compete. To guide businesses to the right answers, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Nasdaq: KTOS) has launched a cybersecurity compliance podcast to help businesses set and achieve their compliance goals.

For more than a decade Kratos has been a trusted cybersecurity compliance advisor and assessor supporting many of the world’s largest and most respected technology companies as well as mid-sized product makers and service providers. “Cyber Compliance and Beyond” will give listeners practical information that will help them understand the compliance regime to compete in the U.S. market, and especially when working with the U.S. government. Each episode will address compliance issues for frameworks such as CMMC, FedRAMP and HIPAA, as well as encryption, trade compliance, and vulnerability management, through in-depth conversations between cyber experts and special guests.

“Navigating the cybersecurity compliance world can be daunting for individuals and their businesses, but it doesn’t have to be. We want to share the knowledge our cyber experts have acquired through the work we’ve done with some of the world’s leading companies and break it down into pieces that listeners can more easily digest and apply to their organizations. We will discuss practical, real-world scenarios that businesses are likely to encounter. Our goal is to provide our listeners with solutions that will help them achieve their cyber compliance goals,” said Cole French, host of “Cyber Compliance and Beyond,” with over 10 years of cybersecurity compliance expertise.

The first episodes of “Cyber Compliance and Beyond” are available on all podcast streaming platforms, as well as on www.kratoscyber.com/podcast. New episodes will be released the first Tuesday of every month.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets.

