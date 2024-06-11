Questrade once again lands atop annual ranking as MoneySense’s Best Online Broker in Canada for 2024

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade (www.questrade.com) -- Canada’s #1 rated* online brokerage -- is proud to announce that it has been named MoneySense’s Best Online Broker in Canada for 2024, leading the annual ranking for the second year in a row. The respected industry review, now in its 12th year, provides a comprehensive assessment of the Canadian online brokerage landscape and evaluates participants’ performance across four pillars of experience: desktop, mobile, service, and commissions and fees.

“Being named, once again, as MoneySense’s Best Online Broker in Canada for 2024 underscores the exceptional work of our teams to provide unmatched customer service, user experience, and value across all of our platforms,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “We remain focused on innovating to advance our development of industry-leading products and services that deliver outsized value for Canadians, helping to empower them on their investment journey and assist them in becoming much more financially successful and secure.”



Finishing well ahead of the pack in most categories of the analysis, Questrade’s frictionless account opening process, desktop and mobile platform customization features, fees transparency, and variety of service touchpoints providing optionality for customers were all highlighted as its key differentiators. The online broker was also commended for its wide-ranging investment offerings catering to the diverse preferences of active and passive investors alike.

“Questrade is MoneySense’s overall pick for 2024 Best Online Broker in Canada for the second consecutive year, scoring 34 points overall, and finishing either alone or tied in the top rank in six of its eight applicable categories,” according to the 2024 review. “It has a well-rounded offering that is focused on satisfying all types of investor profiles, while consistently providing industry-leading customer contact methods and service responsiveness."

Cementing its leadership among Canadian online brokers, the 2024 review also recognized Questrade as the best online broker for seasoned investors, user experience, account experience, trading experience, as well as best commission and non-bank broker.

To view a full breakdown of the rankings and an explanation of the criteria used for the analysis, please visit the following link: https://www.moneysense.ca/save/investing/best-online-brokers-in-canada/ .

About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 24 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $30 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information, visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

* MoneySense 2024

