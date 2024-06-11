Concentrix Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

NEWARK, Calif., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, plans to announce its fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results that same evening on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time.



The live conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About us: Experience the power of Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re human-centered, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. Whether it’s designing game-changing brand experiences, building and scaling secure AI technologies, or running digital operations that deliver global consistency with a local touch, we have it covered. At the heart of everything we do lies a commitment to transforming the way companies connect, interact, and grow. We’re here to redefine what success means, delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Investor Contact :

Sara Buda

Investor Relations

Concentrix Corporation

sara.buda@concentrix.com

