WOO X Introduces 100x Leverage for BTC-PERP and ETH-PERP Trading Pairs

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution is thrilled to announce the introduction of 100x leverage trading for BTC-PERP and ETH-PERP trading pairs.



This enhancement comes as a response to the overwhelming demand from our valued users, who want to increase their leverage options.

In line with our commitment to responsible trading practices, WOO X has implemented a position limit to mitigate risk for our traders. For leverage exceeding 50x on BTC-PERP and ETH-PERP, the position limit will be set to 10,000 USDT. This precautionary measure ensures that traders can amplify their potential gains and protect them from excessive exposure.

※ Note: Users should be aware of the associated risks before trading. WOO X is not responsible for any losses resulting directly or indirectly from trading.

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit WOO X

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.