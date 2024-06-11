LifeSci Capital Announces Appointment of Charles Zhu PhD to its Equity Research Team

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Capital LLC, a research-driven investment bank focused on the life sciences, today announces the appointment of Charles Zhu, Ph.D. as Senior Research Analyst. His appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to expanding its expertise and leadership in the biotechnology sector.

“We are very pleased to welcome Charles to our team. He has a proven track record of delivering impactful research that aligns perfectly with LifeSci Capital’s commitment to offering our clients the highest quality insights and investment recommendations,” said Adam Evertts, Ph.D., Director of Research at LifeSci Capital. “We are particularly impressed by Charles’ deep knowledge of the oncology sector, which is an area of high growth within biotech and continues to attract broad investor interest. We also value his prior experience as a management consultant which has equipped him with knowledge of drug pricing and market access. Charles’ addition will undoubtedly strengthen our research team and help us broaden our coverage in biotechnology.”

Dr. Zhu commented, “LifeSci Capital has a reputation for high quality, expert-informed equity research and I am very excited by the opportunity to join the team. I look forward to leveraging my experience and sector knowledge to provide our clients with in-depth, actionable research. Together with the outstanding team at LifeSci Capital, I am eager to building a coverage universe that will help drive informed investment decisions.”

Dr. Zhu brings over 5 years of sell-side equity research experience covering biotech stocks. Prior to joining LifeSci Capital, he was employed at Guggenheim Securities, LLC, most recently as Director and Senior Analyst, covering small and mid-cap companies. Earlier in his career, he was employed at The Dedham Group, LLC, a strategy consulting firm providing advisory services to the life sciences industry, in a series of roles of increasing responsibility and focusing on drug pricing and market access. Dr. Zhu received a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Rutgers University as well as B.S. and M.Eng. degrees in biological engineering from Cornell University.

Dr. Zhu has specific expertise in radiopharmaceuticals, having completed his Ph.D. dissertation in that field. At Guggenheim Securities he published several industry “deep dive” reports on radiopharmaceuticals and synthetic lethality. He also played a leadership role in organizing two annual radiopharmaceuticals conferences at Guggenheim.

LifeSci Capital (www.lifescicapital.com) (Member: FINRA/SIPC) is a research-driven investment bank registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) that provides corporate finance, strategic advisory, and equity research services to corporate and institutional investors. The firm’s highly accomplished team specializes exclusively on life science companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative products, and is uniquely positioned to work closely with corporate clients to establish and execute their financing and strategic initiatives. LifeSci Capital’s research product, led by its Alpha Series and KOL Series offerings, is highly differentiated and provides the investment community with a deep understanding across therapeutic indications for companies within and beyond our coverage universe.

LifeSci Partners is the leading provider of strategic healthcare advisory services in the areas of Investor Relations, Strategy Consulting, Strategic Partnering, Communications, Capital Market Services, Venture and Mutual Fund Investing, Executive Search and On Demand Talent with global operations across North America, Europe, Israel and Asia. The firm has a presence in New York, Boston, San Francisco / Silicon Valley, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Geneva, Paris, Milan, and Tel-Aviv. LifeSci leverages global relationships and local knowledge in multiple territories around the world to provide high-value services for clients. The firm has an experienced team drawing from diverse Wall Street, scientific, and communications backgrounds to successfully plan and implement strategic programs for public and private life sciences companies of all sizes and stages.

