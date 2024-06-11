AGN Roots Awarded “Protein Product of the Year” In 2024 Mindful Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that AGN Roots grass-fed Whey has been recognized as “Protein Product of the Year.”

AGN Roots’ grass-fed Whey is composed of Irish Grass-Fed Whey Isolate. One serving of the protein powder contains 25 grams of protein, 0 grams of sugar, as well as an industry leading 6.53 grams of BCAAs. The protein is made exclusively in Ireland, as that country offers the optimum grass-fed climate with an alkaline soil for growing nutrient green pastures that do not require any type of chemical rebalancing.

AGN’s product prioritizes high-quality dairy and is the only grass-fed whey on the ASPCA “Shop with Your Heart” Certified Brand list. The whey is derived from animals that have spent their whole lives on pasture, and the company is committed to macro nutrient preservation along with meticulous sourcing. AGN partners exclusively with independently owned certified family farms that offer the highest standards in animal care and sustainable farming practices.

The unflavored grass-fed whey isolate is 100% natural, containing no artificial ingredients, no sweeteners, is non-GMO, cold-processed and non-denatured. It is also both Gluten and Soy-Free. The 25g of protein and only 1g of carbs per 29g serving, caters to those seeking a clean and straightforward protein source. In addition, the flexible packaging which uses standup pouches, is also sustainable while readily retaining product freshness.

“AGN Roots’ commitment to animal welfare, sustainable farming practices, and Grass-fed dairy standards are what stand out. Protein is crucial for various bodily functions, including muscle repair and immune system support. With the boom in protein powders, selecting one can be overwhelming,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “AGN Roots Grass-Fed Whey represents the hard work of preserving the planet and promoting regenerative farming and grass-fed sustainable dairy operations while offering protein with incredible health benefits.”

The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious CPG companies and products that offer transparency to consumers, pay workers fair wages, ensure sustainable business practices, use recycled or recyclable materials, and create healthier products using natural or organic ingredients. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world. The winning products and companies have been selected based on a variety of criteria, including Impact, Credibility, Health, Transparency and more.

“The regulations overseeing marketing language in the U.S. regarding most whey protein powders have inadvertently left room for misleading claims. We believe in transparency as we embrace one of Mother Nature's most potent superfoods in a sustainable and regenerative system that remains undamaged by intervention,” said AGN Roots Founder and CEO Adam Sisler. “We’re so proud to receive the Mindful Award for ‘Protein Product of the Year’ and we will continue to focus on preservation-based processing in order to support a greener, healthier future for our world, while also offering a best-in-class truly grass-fed whey protein.”

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

About AGN ROOTS

The AGN Roots brand embodies transparency and a new standard of sourcing, backed by third-party verification. The “roots” or origins of our sourcing and attention to detail results in the highest quality grass-fed whey.

Our vision is to define the new standard for Grass-Fed sourcing. Our cows thrive on sustainable, rich grass-fed farms year-round. A focus on happiness & health of the animals result in the highest quality of Grass-Fed Whey – 100% as nature intended. In addition to our highest standards for sourcing, AGN Roots is dedicated to fueling your fitness and nutrition goals. We are the only Informed Sport & Informed Choice Certified Grass Fed Whey Protein. Partnering exclusively with independently owned family farms, AGN Roots is proud to be the first whey protein certified by A Greener World.



