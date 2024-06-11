Kuehn Law Encourages ICCH, DO, ASXC, and DPSI Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

ICC Holding, Inc. has entered into a merger agreement with Mutual Capital Group, Inc. for $23.50 in cash.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) click to participate



Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Noble Corporation plc for 0.2316 shares of Noble and $5.65 in cash for each share of Diamond stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) click to participate



Asensus Surgical, Inc. has entered into a definitive merger with KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc. for $0.35 per share in cash.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DPSI) click to participate



DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. has agreed to sell to an affiliate of Barcoding Holdings, LLC for $10.22 in cash per share.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814