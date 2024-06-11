Pixalate Releases Made For Advertising (MFA) Connected TV (CTV) Apps Ad Spend Report: $64 Million in Estimated Global Ad Spend Went to Likely MFA CTV Apps Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV in Q1 2024

LONDON, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Made For Advertising (MFA) Ad Spend Report for Connected TV (CTV) Apps for apps in the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV app stores.

The report benchmarks advertising trends on likely MFA CTV apps, including ad spend, age of MFA apps, top grossing MFA CTV apps for open programmatic advertising, MFA CTV app developers, and the top ad platforms (SSPs) selling ads on likely MFA CTV apps. Pixalate also released web and mobile app versions of the report.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed 6K+ CTV apps from the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV app stores, and 17+ billion global open programmatic advertising impressions on CTV devices in Q1 2024, to compile this research.

Key Stats: Pixalate’s Benchmark Report for MFA CTV apps in Q1 2024

$64 million in estimated Q1 2024 open programmatic ad spend went to likely CTV MFA apps

in estimated Q1 2024 open programmatic ad spend went to likely CTV MFA apps 110% quarter-over-quarter growth in open programmatic CTV ad spend going to likely MFA CTV (Q1 2024 vs. Q4 2023)

quarter-over-quarter growth in open programmatic CTV ad spend going to likely MFA CTV (Q1 2024 vs. Q4 2023) 2% of CTV apps with open programmatic advertising measured by Pixalate were flagged as likely MFA

of CTV apps with open programmatic advertising measured by Pixalate were flagged as likely MFA 26% of estimated open programmatic ad spend on likely CTV MFA apps going to apps categorized as "Music"

of estimated open programmatic ad spend on likely CTV MFA apps going to apps categorized as 44% of estimated likely CTV MFA open programmatic ad spend appears to have been sold by Sharethrough in Q1 2024, according to Pixalate’s data, followed by Equativ (16%), Connatix (8%), Magnite (7%), and Google AdExchange (6%)

What’s inside the report

Pixalate’s Made for Advertising (MFA) CTV Apps Benchmark Report includes:

Ad spend on likely MFA CTV apps

MFA ad spend global regional analysis (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM)

Private vs. public registration

Age of MFA apps

Top likely MFA apps and developers based on estimated open programmatic ad revenue and number of apps

Top ad platforms (SSPs) selling ads on likely MFA CTV apps.

Download the full report here.

