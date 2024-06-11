Fatty15 Nabs Prestigious 2024 Mindful Award For “Overall Supplement Product of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that fatty15 , Seraphina Therapeutics ’ groundbreaking C15:0 supplement, has been selected as “Overall Supplement Product of the Year.”

When studying variations in aging rates among older Navy dolphins, fatty15's co-founder, Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, discovered C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid) as a key nutrient to slow aging. C15:0 is the first essential fatty acid to be found since omega-3, with fatty15 as the first pure C15:0 supplement, providing a 99% pure ingredient that is stable, safe, plant-based, and sustainable.

Science-backed, C15:0 has been studied against leading longevity-enhancing molecules: rapamycin, metformin, and acarbose. The results show C15:0 boasts 36+ cellular benefits as compared with rapamycin’s 32, metformin with 17, and acarbose with five. The study also discovered that C15:0 and rapamycin share 24 cell-repairing benefits, including subduing overactive immune responses, diminishing tissue scarring, curbing the proliferation of detrimental cells, halting the growth of harmful microbes, and inhibiting mTOR to extend longevity. C15:0 and metformin also revealed common benefits including the activation of AMPK and improved glucose handling and insulin sensitivity.

Fatty15 supports healthy aging by strengthening cell membranes against age-related breakdown and targets inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and senescent "zombie" cells which are mechanisms that define how the body ages at the cellular level.

The supplement has the potential to stem heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes by increasing total C15:0 blood levels and enhancing the presence of lysophosphatidylethanolamide (LPE) containing C15:0, the lipid species linked to slower biological aging. Studies show that C15:0 can also reverse declining hemoglobin.

“Fatty acids are essential to maintaining our baseline physiological health. While fish oil has been our primary supplemental source, they are often wrought with quality and sustainability issues, including heavy metal contaminants, oil rancidity, and overfishing - and due to impurities, most have failed to demonstrate meaningful benefits in most large-scale studies,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “In the global hunt for the fountain of youth, Seraphina may have just captured the prize. We’re proud to award fatty15 with our prize - ‘Overall Supplement Product of the Year’ - and are thrilled to recognize this natural and safe alternative to prescription drugs to enhance both human healthspans and lifespans.”

The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious CPG companies and products that offer transparency to consumers, pay workers fair wages, ensure sustainable business practices, use recycled or recyclable materials, and create healthier products using natural or organic ingredients. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“As a consortium of doctors, scientists, and innovators, we're dedicated to pioneering health at the cellular level. Fatty15 is the result of years of research and development to isolate the good fat we need and put it back in our bodies, helping protect against age-related breakdown,” said Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, co-founder and CEO of Seraphina. “We’re so pleased to accept this Mindful Award and we’ll continue to forge new paths for healthy aging by leveraging our high quality, vegan-friendly and pure C15:0 ingredient that is truly essential for long-term health.”

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more

information visit MindfulAwards.com.

About Seraphina Therapeutics. Inc.

Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing global health through the discovery of essential fatty acids and micronutrient therapeutics. Through rigorous breakthrough science, the company develops fatty acid supplements, food fortifiers, and nutritional interventions to strengthen cells, keep mitochondria working and advance cellular homeostasis to counter age-related breakdown. With its team of industry-leading scientists, Seraphina Therapeutics challenges long-held approaches to nutrition, enabling the creation of novel health products designed to support quality of life. For more information, please visit DiscoverC15.com and fatty15.com .

