NOVA’s Breakthrough Wellness Drink Mix Wins “Mushroom Powder Product of The Year” In 2024 Mindful Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that NOVA , a scientifically-backed and clinically tried women’s wellness brand, has been awarded “Mushroom Powder Product of the Year” for their wellness drink, Breakthrough.



NOVA’s NSF Certified for Sport drink mix product, Breakthrough, harnesses a blend of six organic, full-spectrum adaptogenic mushrooms cultivated in the US: cordyceps, lion’s mane, reishi, turkey tail, shiitake, and king trumpet. Breakthrough’s proprietary blend is designed to holistically enhance human performance, addressing physical endurance, cognitive function, stress resilience, and gut and immune health.

Each fruit punch flavored stick can be added to any drink and contains two grams of PeakO2®, NOVA’s proprietary, certified-organic mushroom blend, clinically found to boost endurance, increase peak power and speed recovery time. This multi-species blend also provides a wider diversity of beta-glucan-containing compounds, yielding a high prebiotic dietary fiber content to balance and diversify healthful microorganisms.

Breakthrough also contains 25mg of THC-free CBD with DehydraTECH™ technology to increase absorption and bioavailability. The CBD optimizes and balances the central nervous system and peripheral tissues. Other ingredients include Rhodiolife® Rhodiola – a clinically tried adaptogenic compound that reduces inflammation, increases stress resiliency, and provides mood support – and D-ribose, a natural sugar with an innate flair for energy production.

Breakthrough is meticulously crafted in a multi-certified facility with ingredients and technology backed by clinical trials. In its clinical trials, the mushroom compound has shown improvements in workout duration, power output, and exercise capacity. Additionally, the synergy of six mushroom species boosts gut balance and microbial diversity. These diverse beta-glucans and phenolics contribute to a robust immune system and a range of antioxidants that also combat oxidative stress.

“From the gym to the office, Breakthrough offers better performance, improved clarity, mood and focus, and energy. Consumers seeking a reliable mushroom-based supplement want products free from harmful contaminants and athletic-banned substances. Coffee, stimulants and jittery pre-workout drinks are no longer cutting it,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “NOVA challenges industry norms by focusing on women's unique health journeys and integrating clinical research, innovative technology, quality, and, most importantly, what it means to be a woman. Breakthrough blends cutting-edge science and sustainable practices with holistic wellness to bring women a revolution in a packet.”

The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious CPG companies and products that offer transparency to consumers, pay workers fair wages, ensure sustainable business practices, use recycled or recyclable materials, and create healthier products using natural or organic ingredients. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“We’re proud to be a woman-owned company revolutionizing women’s wellness through innovation in our products and brand ethos, all with a fervent loyalty to women’s empowerment. This Mindful Award for ‘Mushroom Powder Product of the Year’ is a testament to our dedication to pioneering change in the wellness industry,” said Kathryn Robinson, CEO and Founder of NOVA. “With Breakthrough, NOVA will continue to deliver and enhance the real-life benefits for our consumers who report enhanced stamina, reduced fatigue, sharper mental focus and stress management - an essential arsenal for today’s woman who thrives in challenging boundaries.”

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

About NOVA

NOVA emerges as a pioneering force in the realm of women's holistic wellness.

As an innovative company, NOVA crafts more than just scientifically-backed products; it creates experiences that deeply resonate with the essence of womanhood for all women. NOVA is a genuine and authentic celebration of women in their entirety. Championing every element of a woman's journey, NOVA equips women with innovative wellness products and a community to design and realize their unique purpose. At the core of NOVA's ethos lies a commitment to excellence, innovation and challenging the status quo, placing the company at the forefront of the wellness revolution.

NOVA's products are meticulously designed to cater to the multifaceted needs of diverse women, each blending empowerment, science, and integrity. Steadfast in breaking barriers, NOVA strives to redefine and create new standards that authentically represent women's experiences, endurance, achievements, and transformations because women are as diverse and multi-dimensional as the universe.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Mindful Awards

travis@mindfulawards.com

949.667.4475