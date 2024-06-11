Qlik Introduces More Rapid Enterprise AI Adoption Through New Integration with Databricks AI Functions

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® , a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a new strategic integration with Databricks AI Functions, enhancing enterprise AI capabilities through advanced data solutions. Following the recent launch of Qlik Talend Cloud, this integration further accelerates Qlik's focus on streamlining data workflows and bolstering AI-driven business outcomes.



The integration allows enterprises to access advanced Databricks’ Mosaic AI functionalities without extensive infrastructure changes or specialized training, facilitated by the advanced features of the newly launched Qlik Talend Cloud and empowering companies to unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation.

The integration of Qlik with Databricks AI Functions brings forth several enhancements that streamline and amplify AI capabilities for enterprises. This fusion between Qlik's data integration platform and Databricks AI model APIs empowers users to tap into advanced AI functionalities on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform directly within their analytics workflows, making it easier to deploy AI-driven transformations and analyses.

Advanced AI Functionality: Qlik customers can now utilize Databricks AI Functions such as sentiment analysis, classification, and translation within their Qlik Cloud Data Integration workflow. With Qlik Talend Cloud's modern data engineering and AI-augmented data enrichment, this integration enables the performance of sophisticated transformation and processing through simple drag-and-drop functionality.



Support for Databricks Vector Store: Empowering analytics from both structured and unstructured data, this upcoming capability leverages Databricks Vector Store for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) applications that can tap into a corpus of enterprise-trusted, high-quality data, enhancing the depth of AI-driven analytics.



Enhanced Data Management and Analytics: The integration builds on Databrick’s comprehensive capabilities, particularly in handling large volumes and varieties of data. Qlik Talend Cloud adds functionalities around data lineage, historical data management, and the creation of data products, which are essential for maintaining data integrity and compliance. This integration ensures that the enriched AI-ready data provided by Qlik Talend Cloud is available on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.



Strategic Business Value: By leveraging Qlik's data solutions with Databricks' AI Functions, businesses can achieve faster and more accurate insights. This leads to improved decision-making processes, heightened operational efficiency, and the ability to swiftly adapt to market changes. The pioneering Qlik Talend Trust Score™ for AI further ensures the reliability and effectiveness of AI-driven insights.

"Through our integration with Databricks, Qlik is pushing the boundaries of enterprise AI, making it more effective and accessible," stated David Zember, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Qlik. "This collaboration helps our customers to transform data into strategic assets, accelerating innovation and enhancing business agility."

"Our partnership with Qlik underscores our shared commitment to advance AI-driven analytics," said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. "This integration enables our shared customers to leverage Databricks' AI Functions within Qlik’s trusted data solutions, streamlining their processes and enabling them to harness the full potential of their data for superior business outcomes."

The Qlik-Databricks integration delivers substantial benefits, notably enhancing operational efficiency by automating data workflows, which drastically cuts the time from data collection to insight generation. It also empowers businesses with the ability to perform predictive analytics, optimizing operations and decision-making processes. Furthermore, this integration offers a competitive edge by equipping companies with the tools to proactively respond to market changes and capitalize on data-driven opportunities.

For more detailed information and to start leveraging these advanced tools, visit our information page: https://www.qlik.com/us/products/technology/databricks .

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

