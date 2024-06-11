Multitude SE: Approval of written procedure and amendments to the terms and conditions of its subordinated capital notes

Multitude SE (the "Company") today announces the successful completion of the written procedure that was initiated on 16 May 2024 in relation to the Company's subordinated perpetual floating rate callable capital notes with ISIN NO0011037327 (the "Notes"), regarding certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Proposal").

A sufficient number of noteholders participated in the written procedure in order to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the noteholders voted in favour of approving the Proposal.

The amendments will become effective when the Company and the agent enter into an amendment and restatement agreement, amending and restating the terms and conditions of the Notes substantially in the form set out in schedule 2 of the notice of written procedure.

