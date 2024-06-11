Palisade Bio Announces Notice of Allowance for Canadian Patent Covering Lead Product Candidate, PALI-2108

PALI-2108 is orally delivered and colon-specific allowing for local activity with low systemic exposure

Company on track to commence Phase 1 human clinical study of PALI-2108 for the treatment of UC before year end

Carlsbad, CA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application number 3,174,137 titled, “Gut Microbiota Bioactivated PDE4 Inhibitor Precursors.” This patent covers the composition of PALI-2108, the Company’s orally administered, locally acting colon-specific Phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor prodrug in development for patients affected by Ulcerative Colitis (UC).

J.D. Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Palisade commented, “We remain committed to strengthening the intellectual property portfolio around PALI-2108 and are pleased to bolster our patent estate with this allowed Canadian patent. Importantly, this is the first patent notice of allowance for the composition of matter for PALI-2108 and enables us to establish and build upon a patent family in many geographies. Based on the data demonstrated to date, we believe PALI-2108 has the potential to be the first approved PDE4 inhibitor for UC and underscores its potential as a next-generation therapeutic option for patients with inflammatory bowel disease.”

The allowed patent claims cover the proprietary composition of PALI-2108. In preclinical studies, PALI-2108 demonstrated promising outcomes. In a DSS-induced UC mouse model, researchers observed a significant reduction in disease activity index (DAI) score over time compared to the control group. Notably, body weight loss was attenuated in specific dosage groups, showcasing the potential for targeted efficacy. PALI-2108’s unique design, incorporating a galactose-derived sugar moiety, allows for minimal absorption until cleaved by the colonic bacterium enzyme β-glucuronidase. This feature ensures localized bioactivation, leading to colon-specific distribution with limited systemic exposure, as confirmed by a tissue distribution study.

Palisade continues to advance PALI-2108 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe UC toward a Phase 1 clinical study, expected to be initiated before the end of 2024.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the extent of our cash runway; our ability to successfully develop our licensed technologies; estimates about the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets, including any potential revenue generated; future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes or developments in the United States (U.S.) and foreign countries and the impact of these changes; our ability to maintain the Nasdaq listing of our securities; our ability to build a commercial infrastructure in the U.S. and other markets; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; our ability to identify and qualify manufacturers to provide API and manufacture drug product; our ability to enter into commercial supply agreements; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; our ability to attract collaborators and strategic partnerships; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any global event on our business, and operations, and supply. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to advance its nonclinical and clinical programs, the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing to fund future operations and development of its product candidates. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2024 and May 13, 2024, respectively. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

