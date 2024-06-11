HeartCore to Host Seminar on U.S. Exchange Listing Strategies for Japanese Companies with Akerman LLP and Gateway Group on July 18, 2024 at 1:00 PM JST

NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, will hold a seminar for Japanese companies seeking to list on a U.S. exchange on Thursday, July 18, 2024, from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM JST at the Tokyo Toranomon Global Square Conference.



HeartCore will host Gateway Group and Akerman LLP to discuss the imperative roles of investor and public relations, and an overview of the U.S. IPO listing process from a legal and regulatory standpoint, respectively, for Japanese issuers leading up to a public transaction and beyond. Additionally, the Company will provide an overview of the successful and growing Go IPO consulting service to its clients, prospects and interested parties.

HeartCore is scheduled to hold the seminar on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 1:00 PM JST, with doors opening 30 minutes prior. The seminar will be a free of charge, in-person event held at the Tokyo Toranomon Global Square Conference venue.

“Since launching our Go IPO consulting business in 2022, we have seen a rising demand from Japanese companies interested in U.S. listings,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “To provide valuable insight into the legal process and the role of investor and public relations leading up to, and more importantly after the IPO transaction, I am pleased to host international capital markets attorney, Mark Y. Liu, of Akerman LLP and John Yi and Steven Shinmachi from our investor relations team, Gateway Group for our third Go IPO seminar. With approximately 100 attendees expected, HeartCore will showcase our extensive experience with the listing process and the value we provide clients with shepherding them through the typically grueling IPO process. Having already signed three new clients this year, we aim to leverage this seminar as a catalyst to continue growing our Go IPO business within the Japanese market.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover and John Yi

HTCR@gateway-grp.com

(949) 574-3860