Flash News: OKX DEX Aggregator Integrates deBridge's Cross-Chain Bridges, Enabling High-Performance Bridging

OKX DEX Aggregator Integrates deBridge's Cross-Chain Bridges to Enable High-Performance Bridging

OKX today announced that its DEX aggregator has successfully integrated deBridge's cross-chain interoperability and liquidity transfer protocol. This integration is set to enhance the OKX Web3 community's experience by enabling the speedy, high-performance bridging of tokens with low fees.

deBridge, a cutting-edge protocol, facilitates the decentralized and speedy transfer of assets between various blockchains, with the aim of removing the bottlenecks and risks of liquidity pools. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to enjoy rapid bridging directly through the OKX DEX on mobile and web, eliminating the need for external bridges and reducing time delays.

This integration aims to provide a seamless, efficient and cost-effective solution for the OKX Web3 community's cross-chain needs, facilitating increased cross-chain liquidity, more bridge options and an expanded cross-chain ecosystem.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

