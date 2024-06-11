ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 10 June 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1262.1p



- including income, 1264.1p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1267.2p

- including income, 1269.2p

