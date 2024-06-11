Roaring Onto Kansas Roads: ECD Auto Design Unleashes the Shawnee Commission Jaguar E-Type Coupe





KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design , is thrilled to announce the launch of the Shawnee Commission, a stunning ECD bespoke classic Jaguar E-Type. This one-of-a-kind creation is a meticulously restored and customized Jaguar E-Type Series III Coupe, combining timeless elegance with modern performance, luxury, and unique features. Please find high-resolution images and video HERE.

Project Shawnee Commission showcases ECD Auto Design’s commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and attention to detail. Every aspect of this classic Jaguar E-Type has been thoughtfully reimagined to provide an unparalleled driving experience while honoring the iconic design of the original vehicle.

Project Shawnee Commission is a perfect example of ECD Auto Design expertly weaving classic styling with state-of-the-art innovation. The exterior retains the beautiful curves and clean lines that have made the Jaguar E-Type an automotive icon. The vehicle is painted in Porsche Graphite Blue and is beautifully accented with chrome touches featured prominently on the bumpers, mirrors, light housing, door handles, wipers, grill, and trim.

Detailing of the chrome accents are carried into the cabin from the three spokes of the wooden Heritage Momo steering wheel to the various interior trims throughout. Inside Project Shawnee Commission, the interior is reserved for the lap of luxury and elegance. That luxurious essence is best showcased by the beautiful tan and brown Spinneybeck leather seats throughout with distinct deep small weave stitch patterns in the heated front seats.

The vehicle’s cargo area is truly unique featuring flooring of wide planks of French Oak wood. Details down to the stitching in the seats and positioning of controls have been designed to provide the utmost comfort and luxury.

Beyond its beautiful exterior and interior, performance is not overlooked. Project Shawnee Commission is powered by a GM LT1 455 HP engine, coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission delivering an optimal balance of power and durability under the hood and through the driveline. An upgraded Fosseway high performance brake system furthers the performance experience.

Project Shawnee Commission is the result of a seamless collaboration between ECD Auto Design's craftsmen and the client. With a focus on providing an excellent client journey, everything in this project was built to specification, meaning that this Jaguar E-Type Coupe is truly a one-of-a-kind, personalized creation. This bespoke process means that no two ECD Auto Design vehicles will be the same, reflecting the company's commitment to detail and quality.

Project Shawnee Commission Vehicle Specifications and Images

High-resolution images and video are HERE.

Model — Jaguar E-Type Series III

Body Style – Coupe 2+2

Powertrain – GM LT1 V8 455 HP

Transmission – 8 Speed Automatic

Braking – Fosseway High Performance – 6 Piston Front/ 4 Piston Rear Calipers with Upgraded Rotors and Pads

Suspension – Road Suspension

Exhaust – OEM Quad-Pipe Fantail (Quiet Setting)



Exterior

Paint Color — Porsche Graphite Blue

Door Handles – Chrome

Wheels — 16-inch Wire

Tires — 16-inch Michelin Performance Road

Bumpers — Chrome

Lighting – Full LED

Interior

Front Seats — Classic Series III E-Type, Heated

Leather - Spinneybeck, Velluto Pelle

Stitch Pattern – Spinneybeck – Deep Small Weave

Stitch Color – Garrett – Chestnut and Dark Beige

Dash – OEM Style, Wrapped in Brown (Above Trim) and Tan (Below Trim) Leather

Door Cards – OEM Style Wrapped in Tan Leather

Hardware – Chrome Handles, Trim, Emergency Brake Lever, and Window Cranks

Steering Wheel – MOMO Heritage – Super Grand Prix with Mahogany Wooden Wheel & Chrome Spokes

Gauges – Moal Bomber

Carpet – Chocolate, Finetuft Velour

Custom – French Oak Finished Wood Floor in Cargo Area. Wide Planks with Metal Rails.

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Classic Style

Speakers – Retrosound

Subwoofer – JL Audio

USB – Dual Outlet in Center Console

Additional: Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Audio, Push-Start Button, Air Conditioning

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

