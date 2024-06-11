CEO of UK & Ireland announces decision to retire from role in 2025

LONDON, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced Tony Horrell, CEO of United Kingdom and Ireland, has decided to retire from his role as CEO in 2025.



Tony’s decision follows his 42-year career in real estate as a capital markets expert and business leader. Since joining Colliers in 2010 Tony has significantly expanded the business in the UK and Ireland to create a top tier player of over 1,000 employees, with a diversified offer across transactional and advisory services. He has consistently developed the organisation through organic growth and acquisitions, focused on the needs of clients in response to evolving real estate trends during several economic cycles.

Colliers has commenced the search process for a new UK CEO and Tony will continue to lead the Colliers business as CEO for UK and Ireland until a successor is appointed.

Upon the announcement of his intention to retire from his role as CEO, Tony said: “I am immensely proud of the high performing business and close client relationships we have built at Colliers – a company with a strong culture where our people enjoy working with each other and our clients. We have exceptional teams and leaders focused on our clients’ needs, delivering services in a balanced business around the full real estate lifecycle to maximise potential. I look forward to seeing Colliers continue to excel with new leadership and focusing my time on assisting the transition and strategic client relationships in 2025.”

Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO EMEA, said: “Tony is an enterprising leader who fully represents our Colliers values. He has carried Colliers forward with vision, accelerating the success of our clients and our people and growing the business through many market challenges. I wish to thank him for his outstanding leadership in developing our robust and diversified offering as a market-leading business in the UK and Ireland.”

