Konica Minolta Installs Fourth AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press at PostcardMania to Support Fastest-growing Business Segments

Ramsey, NJ, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the installation of its generation 4 AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press at PostcardMania, a nationwide marketing company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. The additional KM-1e will support the company’s growth in direct mail and integrated projects for a wide range of customers.

PostcardMania’s original AccurioJet KM-1 Press was the first installed in North America in August 2016, and is still running multiple shifts a day, along with one each of the generation 2, 3 and 4 presses to support PCM Integrations, the company’s integrations and automation-led division. PCM Integrations continues to spearhead growth for PostcardMania, with top-line revenue growth of 76.5 percent in the first quarter of 2024. The multimillion-dollar division focuses on direct API integration to any software or CRM, giving users the ability to send direct mail as easily as email, with scalable programmatic targeting, delivering responsive lead nurturing without any upfront costs or recurring technology fees.

“We’re excited to add another Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e press to our operations,” said Joy Gendusa, Founder and CEO of PostcardMania. “In 2023, we achieved record revenue, crossing the $100 million mark at PostcardMania to hit $104.6 million, which represents eight percent top-line growth over 2022 and continued post-pandemic success. A lot of that success is thanks to the KM-1e’s amazing inkjet technology, along with its superior uptime and job flexibility, allowing us to pass on email-level customization to our mailing clients at scale. With our additional KM-1e press, we'll be able to sustain our growth going forward and continue our mission of helping business owners across the country grow and expand their businesses with proven mailing solutions.”

According to Gendusa, who was recently profiled as one of Konica Minolta’s Women Leaders in Print during the company’s International Women’s Day Campaign, the KM-1e’s flexibility and range of automated features are among its many strengths. “It has been key to the exceptional growth in our automated products and divisions, which require the highest quality and versatility in digital printing.”

“We’re proud that Konica Minolta is the vendor of choice for market leaders like PostcardMania who want the best production inkjet technology to help their customers’ businesses expand and grow,” said Frank Mallozzi, President, Industrial and Production Print, Konica Minolta. “It has been our pleasure to partner with the innovative leadership and people at PostcardMania. Their investment in a fourth AccurioJet KM-1e speaks to the overall productivity and flexibility of this award-winning press, and we’re very pleased with the great success they have had with it.”

Gen 4 of the AccurioJet KM-1e is the latest generation of Konica Minolta's hallmark KM-1 press, which debuted in 2016 and is widely considered the leader in commercial digital printing technology. This KM-1e successor includes a new generation of Konica Minolta inkjet heads, and also benefits from the company’s unique, patented technology that has overcome one of the fundamental challenges of inkjet printing – uncontrolled ink dot movement that reduces print quality and workable materials. The technology uniquely self-freezes ink drops upon contact with materials, resulting in superior color stability and consistency and excellent results with instantly dry and perfect prints.

Visit Konica Minolta online for more information about its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About PostcardMania

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur.com, Inc. Magazine and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated marketing campaigns that bring online and offline channels together seamlessly — all while continuing to educate clients with free marketing advice. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information about direct mail.

