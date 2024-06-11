Wilson Insurance Agency Goes Digital with EZLynx

Lewisville, TX., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Wilson Insurance Agency has selected EZLynx to drive its digital transformation. A traditionally paper-based agency, Wilson Insurance Agency will now digitize its operations using EZLynx's all-in-one cloud-based agency management solution to streamline record-keeping, reduce E&O and easily access client data across the entire organization.

“Our agency has relied on paper records for decades, and while this may have served our needs in the past, it has become clear that a paper-based system makes it too easy for errors and omissions to occur,” said Jamie Smith, agency owner, Wilson Insurance Agency. “EZLynx will be a tremendous asset in creating a digital record that will keep our customer quotes, policies, claims, and documents all in one organized place, allowing us to be more efficient and reduce the potential for oversights.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Agencies are having to move faster than ever and cannot afford to keep using traditional paper-oriented operations that create room for human error and inefficient processes,” said Michael Streit, president of EZLynx. “EZLynx will not only reduce E&O exposure for Wilson Insurance Agency but also drive broader digital benefits of more easily managing sales pipeline, renewals, and online customer requests to further differentiate their offerings in the market.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.