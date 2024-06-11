Remote Learning Demand & Skill Development Opportunities to Fuel the Growth of the E-Learning Market Globally; says TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global e-learning market is experiencing exponential growth, propelled by technological advancements, increasing internet penetration, and the growing demand for flexible education solutions. With the rise of remote work and distance learning, e-learning platforms offer unparalleled accessibility, catering to diverse learners across geographical boundaries. Innovations in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and mobile learning are revolutionizing the educational landscape, providing interactive and personalized learning experiences.

Global E-Learning Market Growth Drivers

Remote Work and Education Adoption: The global shift towards remote work and education, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is a significant growth driver for the e-learning market. With organizations and educational institutions worldwide embracing remote operations, there is a heightened demand for digital learning solutions to facilitate skill development, training, and knowledge transfer. This trend not only fosters flexibility and accessibility but also necessitates innovative e-learning platforms and tools to deliver engaging and effective learning experiences to remote learners. As remote work and education become more ingrained in society, the e-learning market is poised for sustained growth.

Technological Advancements and Digital Transformation: Rapid technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality, are driving the growth of the global e-learning market. These technologies enable the development of immersive, interactive, and personalized learning experiences, enhancing learner engagement and comprehension. Moreover, the ongoing digital transformation across industries necessitates continuous upskilling and reskilling of the workforce, further fueling the demand for e-learning solutions. As organizations prioritize digital learning initiatives to remain competitive in the digital age, the e-learning market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities driven by technological innovation and adaptation.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on E-Learning Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted the e-learning market, catalyzing its rapid growth and evolution. With widespread lockdowns and social distancing measures, educational institutions and businesses worldwide have shifted to remote learning and virtual training, driving unprecedented demand for e-learning solutions. This surge in adoption has accelerated digital transformation in education and training sectors, emphasizing the importance of online learning platforms, video conferencing tools, and digital content delivery. Furthermore, the pandemic has underscored the resilience and effectiveness of e-learning, leading to a long-term shift towards blended learning models and flexible education solutions, shaping the future of learning post-pandemic.

Key Findings:

By delivery mode, recorded webinars captured the second largest revenue share at 30.9% in the e-learning market in 2023 , attributed to their flexibility, convenience for asynchronous learning, and the ability to reach a broader audience at lower costs.

, attributed to their flexibility, convenience for asynchronous learning, and the ability to reach a broader audience at lower costs. By application, the math and life sciences segment held the highest market share at 19.3% in the e-learning market in 2023 , driven by the high demand for STEM education, engaging content, and the need for specialized knowledge in these critical fields.

, driven by the high demand for STEM education, engaging content, and the need for specialized knowledge in these critical fields. By learning type, the instructor-led segment dominated the e-learning market and is expected to sustain its dominance due to the personalized guidance, interactive engagement, real-time feedback, and structured learning environment it offers, which enhances the overall educational experience for learners.

and is expected to sustain its dominance due to the personalized guidance, interactive engagement, real-time feedback, and structured learning environment it offers, which enhances the overall educational experience for learners. By platform, the web-based segment registered the second largest revenue share at 48.8% in the e-learning market in 2023, due to its accessibility, compatibility across devices, user-friendly interfaces, as well as the widespread availability of internet connectivity which facilities for seamless online learning.

due to its accessibility, compatibility across devices, user-friendly interfaces, as well as the widespread availability of internet connectivity which facilities for seamless online learning. By organization size, the large enterprises segment registered the second largest revenue share at 45.8% in the e-learning market in 2023 , due to substantial budgets for employee training, the need for scalable learning solutions, and the emphasis on continuous professional development.

, due to substantial budgets for employee training, the need for scalable learning solutions, and the emphasis on continuous professional development. By end user, the business segment accounted for the highest market share at 61.4% in the e-learning market in 2023 , due to the growing demand for employee training, skill development, compliance programs, and the efficiency of scalable learning solutions in corporate environments.

, due to the growing demand for employee training, skill development, compliance programs, and the efficiency of scalable learning solutions in corporate environments. By region, North America dominated the e-learning market in terms of revenue in 2023 due to advanced technological infrastructure, high internet penetration, significant investments in education technology.

Competitor Insights: Key companies profiled in the e-learning market are mentioned below:

Absorb LMS Software Inc.

Adobe

Alison

Allen Communication Learning Services

Blackboard, Inc.

Cornerstone

Coursera

edX, Inc.

FutureLearn Limited

Illumina Interactive

LinkedIn Learning

Pluralsight

Skillshare

Skillsoft

Spring Solutions

Udacity

Udemy, Inc.

Other Market Participants

Global E-Learning Market



By Delivery Mode

eBooks

Videos

Recorded Webinar

Simulations

By Application



Leadership Development

HR Development

Marketing and Sales Development

Finance and Audit Training

IT and Programming

Social Sciences and Humanities

Language and Communication

Maths and Life Sciences

Others

By Learning Type



Instructor-led

Self-paced

By Platform



Web-based

App-based

By Organization Size



Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User



Individuals

Businesses Education K-12 Institutes Higher Education Institutes Information Technology and Telecommunication Healthcare Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Media and Entertainment Manufacturing Government Travel and Hospitality Retail and Consumer Goods Others



By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

