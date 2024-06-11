DP World Receives Green Marine Recertification at Prince Rupert Terminal

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In another endorsement of its commitment to sustainability and the environment, DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, has achieved Green Marine recertification for its Fairview Container Terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. This achievement underscores DP World's role as a frontrunner in environmentally responsible maritime operations.

DP World Prince Rupert converted the Fairview terminal from a general cargo facility to a state-of-the-art container handling facility in October 2007. Today, the Fairview terminal is instrumental in shortening transit times between Asia and North American markets. Designed for high-efficiency intermodal transfers, the facility significantly reduces overall transit durations by swiftly moving containers between ships and rail.

Green Marine is the leading environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry, and provides certifications for shipyards, ship owners, ports, and terminals. A voluntary initiative, Green Marine helps its participants improve their environmental performance beyond regulations. DP World first joined the Green Marine program in 2021.

Green Marine evaluated DP World Prince Rupert on six key performance indicators (KPIs): greenhouse gas and air pollutants management, spill prevention and stormwater handling, community impact, environmental leadership, waste management, and community relations. These KPIs are ranked on a scale from 1-to-5, with progress evaluated yearly. Green Marine’s focus is on continuous improvement; to maintain certification, each participant must have a one-point increase in one KPI each year.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Receiving the Green Marine certification not only reinforces Prince Rupert’s reputation as a leader in environmental stewardship but also elevates the standard for sustainable port operations globally. We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to fostering a more sustainable future in international trade.”

- END -

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 111,000 employees from 159 nationalities, spanning 77 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.