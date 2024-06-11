RevSure Welcomes New Advisors and Partners to Propel Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevSure, a leading full-funnel attribution solution for B2B marketing teams, today announces the onboarding of esteemed advisors, strategic partners, and visionary leadership to further accelerate the company's growth and innovation. These additions underscore RevSure's commitment to providing advanced solutions that empower businesses with actionable insights to unlock the full potential of their marketing and sales efforts.



New Advisors to Enhance Expertise and Drive Growth

RevSure is proud to welcome an exceptional group of advisors who bring a wealth of experience and expertise in marketing, sales, and technology.

The new advisors include:

Mike Phillippi: As a data-driven marketing leader, Mike excels in building high-performing teams and strategic GTM structures from scratch. As a four-time VP/CMO or as an early-stage advisor for companies like Snapdocs, LeanIX, BinIt, Sendoso, EverOps, and more, he has driven significant revenue growth well into the hundreds of millions resulting in multiple billion-dollar valuations.



Kathi Kaplan: Kathi brings an exceptional track record as an executive and marketing leader. She runs her own successful marketing consulting firm and serves on the advisory board of Riverside Acceleration Capital and Audyence. In her impressive career, she has led marketing functions at renowned companies such as UiPath, Qlik, Box, VMware, and Apple, among others.



"I am excited to be advising RevSure as they help marketing teams solve one of their biggest challenges: knowing which programs and campaigns have the most significant impact on their marketing budget. This is marketing attribution like never before," said Kathi.

Ryan Shopp: Ryan Shopp is currently CMO at mabl and, before that, at Deep Instinct, along with VP of marketing roles at AppDynamics (now Cisco Systems), New Relic & CA Technologies (now Broadcom). Ryan is passionate about building modern marketing teams and technology stacks to deliver best-in-class pipeline and revenue outcomes.



Karin Stevens: As the EVP and CMO at Overhaul, Karin is a key stakeholder in the company’s global GTM strategy, including product planning, execution, and customer lifecycle management. With 18 years of experience, she excels in developing multi-million-dollar P&Ls, senior client services, CRM strategy, and leading complex projects to drive growth and innovation. Prior to joining Overhaul, Karin worked in digital advertising developing global programs for brands such as Dell, TeraData, Equinix, Microsoft, and Coca Cola.



Brian Cox: With over 30 years in technology innovation, Brian leads go-to-market strategies for VMware Tanzu's flagship products, driving revenue, and reshaping the developer experience. His expertise also spans product management, strategic planning, and business development, with a proven track record of accelerating revenue by over 200%. Brian previously worked at JFrog, Nutanix, and other leading tech firms.



Harry Hawk: As an early adopter of AI in integrated marketing, Harry excels in crafting campaigns across various media and leveraging AI tools to drive innovative outcomes for B2B SaaS. His 15+ years of expertise include team leadership, Deep Funnel optimization, 100 Million+ in PPC spend, and reducing customer acquisition costs. He is the Co-Creator of the NYC Food Film Festival and has been an advisor for companies like OneScreen.AI, Human Assistive Technologies, and more.



“RevSure integrates with the sales and marketing stack to enable statistical and AI-driven attribution modeling. Smarketers can easily determine the “best next action” to take and deploy Deep Funnel Optimization to scale paid while reducing acquisition costs. I’m delighted to be advising RevSure,” commented Harry.

Braydan Young: As a Growth Co-founder at Sendoso, the world's first Sending Platform (SP), Braydan has over 7 years of experience in building and scaling the company. He is passionate about creating personalized, memorable experiences for prospects and customers. He is an expert in new business development, CRM, and strategic planning to drive growth, retention, and loyalty across various industries.



Tyson Wigfall: As Breakthrough’s Head of Marketing, Tyson is a key stakeholder in the company’s go-to-market strategy. With a proven track record spanning 15 years, he excels in developing comprehensive marketing strategies and building high-performance teams. Before Breakthrough, Tyson led marketing efforts at LendingUSA and several other companies in tech, where he helped drive significant multimillion-dollar revenue growth



Tara Pawlak: Tara is Senior Vice President of Marketing at Revenue Grid and brings over 18 years of experience building GTM plans with driven marketers to fuel growth. Her passion lies in marketing strategy, operations, martech, and B2B demand generation. Before joining Revenue Grid, Tara held leadership positions at GetAccept, Community Brands, YourMembership, and other high-growth B2B SaaS companies.



Beth Magee: Beth is a dynamic B2B marketing leader with over 20 years of experience in digital marketing, demand generation, martech stack strategy, revenue architecture, and sales enablement. She has led growth marketing teams at Dynata, 6sense, Confirmit, and more, and is currently enjoying fractional work with startups, guiding their initial marketing strategies and efforts.



Mark Kilens: Mark is the CEO and Co-founder of TACK, a media and go-to-market firm that helps startups and scaleups match how they go to market with how customers buy today, aligning their strategies with consumer buying behaviors. He previously founded HubSpot Academy, which had a significant impact on HubSpot's revenue growth.



"The insights and expertise from these industry leaders will accelerate RevSure's growth and help navigate the evolving marketing and revenue intelligence landscape," said Deepinder Singh Dhingra, Founder and CEO of RevSure. "Their combined experience will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and drive results for our customers."

New Partners to Complement Our Capabilities

RevSure is also thrilled to announce new strategic partnerships with industry-leading companies 6sense, LinkedIn, and Sendoso. These partnerships will enhance RevSure's capabilities, providing customers with even more powerful tools to optimize their marketing campaigns and impact the pipeline.

6Sense + RevSure : This powerful integration helps identify anonymous accounts visiting your website, enabling more targeted and effective marketing strategies.



: This powerful integration helps identify anonymous accounts visiting your website, enabling more targeted and effective marketing strategies. LinkedIn + RevSure : This integration enables marketers to analyze how every ad impression and click impacts the pipeline and accurately measure the ROI of LinkedIn campaigns.



: This integration enables marketers to analyze how every ad impression and click impacts the pipeline and accurately measure the ROI of LinkedIn campaigns. Sendoso + RevSure: Integrating Sendoso with RevSure helps track, attribute, and improve the full funnel impact of gifting campaigns across the Marketing, SDR/BDR, and Sales initiatives.



By leveraging the strengths of these partners, RevSure aims to deliver comprehensive solutions that drive measurable results.

Strengthening Leadership

To further strengthen its leadership team, RevSure is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Cox as the Head of GTM & Evangelism. Alex is a seasoned go-to-market leader with expertise in global revenue and marketing execution. Notably, he has led demand generation teams at Torq, People.ai, Opsani, and Nutanix before joining RevSure.

About RevSure

RevSure is the only Full Funnel Attribution Solution that enables modern B2B demand generation teams to 3X their pipeline and confidently prove marketing ROI. Unlike legacy attribution solutions, RevSure combines full-funnel attribution with predictive intelligence and active recommendations, giving high-growth marketing teams the information they need to be more effective at every stage of the lead journey.

RevSure.AI’s investors include Neotribe Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Operator Collective, and several angel investors.

For more information about RevSure visit www.revsure.ai or send an email to sales@revsure.ai.

